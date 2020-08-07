Brett Lee Consoled By Andrew Flintoff After England's 2-run Win On Aug 7, 2005: Watch

The Ashes have thrown up countless memorable moments throughout the years. The clashes between England and Australia have been full of historic matches, controversies, tremendous performances and much more. The cricketing world was treated to another such iconic moment on August 7, 2005. On this day, the second Test of the 2005 Ashes Test culminated, ending in a famous victory for England. The 2005 Edgbaston Test is remembered for a variety of reasons, from England’s nail-biting two-run victory to the iconic spirit of sportsmanship visible as Andrew Flintoff consoled a dejected Brett Lee.

2005 Edgbaston Test summary; One of the best matches of the 2005 Ashes series

One of Greatest Test Match Ever#OnThisDay in 2005, England beat Australia by just 2 runs at Edgbaston.#SpiritOfTheGame Image - When @flintoff11 consoled @BrettLee_58 after England sneaked home.



The 2005 Ashes series is historic for many reasons. It was ultimately won by England 2-1, who succeeded for the first time since 1986–87 in their biennial attempt to win the urn. The most memorable match from the 2005 Ashes has to be the Edgbaston Test, which celebrated its anniversary on Friday.

Australia had already been dealt a blow before the match even started, as strike bowler Glenn McGrath injured himself in the warmup and was stretchered off. Batting first, England scorecard a quick-fire 407 by Test match standards. Marcus Trescothick top-scored with a 90, but he was supported by Kevin Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff, who scored brisk half-centuries. In reply, Australia managed just 308, with opener Justin Langer top-scoring with 82. The second innings of the 2005 Edgbaston Test was a low scoring one, as England managed just 182, with once again Andrew Flintoff scoring the bulk of the runs with a well-made 73.

Chasing 282 with enough time to spare, Australia would have backed themselves to win the 2005 Edgbaston Test and go 2-0 up against Michael Vaughan’s men. However, they soon found themselves at 175/8, with the Australian bowlers given the responsibility to guide their side to victory.

The Australians were helped by a handy 42 from spinner Shane Warne, with the onus then on Brett Lee and Michael Kasprowicz to win the Test. The pair stitched up a promising partnership and the equation came down to just four runs needed when Steve Harmison came onto bowl. Brett Lee decided to take a single, with Kasprowicz on strike with three runs needed. However, a Harmison bumper was judged to have been gloved by the tail-ender and the Australians agonizingly fell short by two runs.

Andrew Flintoff consoling Brett Lee one of the iconic images of 2005 Ashes

The final dismissal was soon followed by the visual of Brett Lee crouching in anguish and shock, as his impressive knock of 43 went in vain. While the celebrations ensued amongst Michael Vaughan’s men, Andrew Flintoff instead resorted to first consoling Brett Lee. The image of the English all-rounder on his knees, consoling a crestfallen Brett Lee has become one of the most iconic visuals when it comes to the gentleman’s game.

The all-rounder’s gesture was a mark of sportsmanship that Test cricket is associated with after Andrew Flintoff had troubled Brett Lee throughout the game, knocking blows on his thigh and gloves while bowling.

Years after the incident, Andrew Flintoff while speaking to BBC Radio 5 revealed what he had said to Brett Lee during the unforgettable moment. Andrew Flintoff explained how he was always taught as a kid to respect the opposition first and celebrate after. Thus after England won the Test, Flintoff decided to go over to Brett Lee and shake his hand first, after then cheekily whispering that the series was now 1-1 in Brett Lee’s ear.

