Brett Lee Donates Over Rs 40 Lakhs To India's COVID Battle, Thanks Cummins For Initiative

Following the footsteps of Australian pacer Pat Cummins, former cricketer Brett Lee has come forward to help India in its battle against COVID-19 as the country grapples with the lethal second wave. The former Australia speed gun, who is in India as a part of Star Sports' commentary team for the IPL, has said that he would donate 1 Bitcoin to Crypto Relief to aid Indian hospitals to procure oxygen supplies amid the scarcity. Taking to Twitter, Lee thanked Pat Cummins for taking the step as he announced his contribution to the battle against COVID-19 as he remarked that India has always been a 'second home' for him.

"Now is the time to be united and ensure we do as much as we can to help the ones in need. I'd also want to thank all frontline workers who have been working round the clock during these tough times," Lee wrote in a Twitter post on Tuesday as he announced his contribution.

Value of 1 Bitcoin in Indian Rupees

As per the Morningstar for Currency and Coinbase for Cryptocurrency data, the value of 1 Bitcoin is equal to INR 4,104,248.84, as of 12:30 PM on April 27. Notably, Brett Lee was also a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders' franchise as the pace spearhead before he announced his retirement. Pat Cummins and Sheldon Jackson - who are amongst the first few cricketers to contribute to India's battle - also represent the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL.

Cummins donates INR 37.3 lakhs

At a time when several Australian players have pulled out of the IPL 2021 owing to COVID concerns, Australian speedster Pat Cummins came forward to aid India's battle against COVID-19 as he donated $50,000 (i.e approximately â‚¹37.3 lakh) to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund, specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for the hospitals in the country. Cummins also urged other IPL players to help India tackle the current situation with their donations.

Amid the grim situation in the country, there has been flak thrown against the IPL 2021 continuing unbothered. Cummins addressed the issue in the same post as he mentioned that he has been advised that the Indian Government wants the IPL 2021 to go on as it is a major source of entertainment for the citizens who have been forced to remain in their homes due to the lockdowns in several parts of the country. The Australian's humble donation was met with praise across social media.

Meanwhile, Sheldon Jackson has made an undisclosed contribution to India's battle against COVID-19 amid the crisis. The 34-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman who is yet to make his debut for the Knight Riders contributed towards the Gautam Gambhir Foundation (GGF), which is run by the former Kolkata captain and now BJP MP Gautam Gambhir. Jackson, who was roped into the Kolkata squad for the IPL 2021, has also urged others to come forwards and donate as India grapples through the lethal second wave of Coronavirus.

"I pray that the good times return sooner rather than later. I request you all to please follow the SOPs as directed by the authorities, please stay home as much as possible and wear your masks at all times when you step outside," Sheldon Jackson wrote in a Twitter post as he urged citizens to make a contribution as well.

Several countries including the United States and Britain have come forward to provide crucial medical supplies. The UK government has announced that it will be sending over 600 pieces of vital medical equipment with 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators, and 20 manual ventilators. The European Union also said that EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated to extend support to India. The US on the other hand has finalized materials to be sent to India on an urgent basis.