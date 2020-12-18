Brett Lee Has Special, Funny Message For Virat Kohli Ahead Of The Birth Of His First Child

Indian captain Virat Kohli is set to take paternity leave after the conclusion of the ongoing India vs Australia pink-ball Test match at the Adelaide Oval. The cricketer and his wife, Anushka Sharma, are both awaiting the birth of their first child, sometime in the early stages of January. Virat Kohli had asked for an early leave from Australia tour to be with his wife, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had granted him the same.

Anushka Sharma pregnant: When cricketer broke the internet with a tweet

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Anushka Sharma pregnant: Brett Lee wants Virat Kohli’s unborn child to play for Australia

Australian pace merchant Brett Lee recently interacted with Mid-Day. During his interview, the former cricketer invited Indian captain Virat Kohli to have his child born in Australia. The cricketer-turned-commentator also jokingly offered Kohli’s yet-to-be-born a spot in Australia’s future playing XI.

Brett Lee said, “You (Virat Kohli) are welcome to have your child in Australia”. The 2003 World Cup-winner jokingly added that the child can even end up wearing a Baggy Green sometime in the future.

India vs Australia 1st Test, Day 2 updates

At stumps on Day 2, India reached 9-1 for the loss of opener Prithvi Shaw in their second innings. The visitors began their day on an unsteady note, stretching their first-innings total from overnight score of 233-6 to just 244 all out. Some pink ball brilliance from Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin later shattered Australia’s batting line-up as India gained a handy 53-run first-innings lead. As of now, Team India lead Australia by 62 runs. The live action from Day 3 at the Adelaide Oval will commence from 9:40 am IST onwards on Saturday, December 19.

India vs Australia 1st Test: Scorecard after Day 2

That will be Stumps on Day 2 of the 1st Test.#TeamIndia 244 & 9/1, lead Australia (191) by 62 runs.



Scorecard - https://t.co/dBLRRBSJrx #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ZvyaYnYP3c — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2020

India vs Australia 1st Test live streaming details

For the India vs Australia 1st Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the match is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

Virat Kohli centuries in international cricket

The Virat Kohli centuries section in international cricket makes for a staggering read. Since his debut for Team India in 2008, the right-handed batsman has piled up 70 international tons. As of now, he is third in the list of all-time century makers behind Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71).

