Brett Lee Honoured By ICC On 44th Birthday With Adrenaline-rushing 1 Min Video: Watch

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee is widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in the history of the game. Not only did the speedster bowled at a searing pace, but he also held an innate ability of breaking partnerships and taking wickets at crucial junctures. The speedster made his Australian debut in 1999 and collected 718 international wickets up until his retirement in 2012.

Brett Lee turned 44 on Sunday, November 8. To commemorate his 44th birthday occasion, the International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a spine-chilling one-minute video of Lee rattling his opponent’s stumps.

Cricket Australia celebrates Brett Lee birthday with a throwback video

It's @BrettLee_58's birthday! ⚡⚡⚡



To celebrate, re-live this performance from 2000, 5-27 in 8.5 overs against India at the Adelaide Oval! pic.twitter.com/rvXthpPNV1 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 8, 2020

Brett Lee birthday: ICC compiles a special birthday video for cricketer

On Brett Lee’s birthday, ICC shared a minute-long video featuring some of cricketer’s best bits of cleaning up batsmen at ICC events. Most of the footage appears to be from the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, during which the paceman collected 22 wickets at an average of 17.90. As evidenced from the video itself, some of Lee’s finest furniture-disturbing works also came during the 2011 World Cup and during the 2006 and 2009 ICC Champions Trophy events.

The ICC described the video as an “instant mood booster” for fans of the cricketer. Here is a look at the special video montage made by the ICC in honour of Brett Lee’s birthday.

Get ready for an instant mood booster!



6⃣0⃣ seconds of Brett Lee uprooting the stumps 🔥 pic.twitter.com/g83EDXbtrm — ICC (@ICC) November 8, 2020

Brett Lee age and playing career

Brett Lee, now aged 44, began his cricketing journey in Australian colours at the age of 23. He was part of the triumphant Australian units that lifted the 2003 World Cup, the 2006 Champions Trophy as well as in their successful Champions Trophy title defence campaign in 2009. Across 13 years playing top-flight cricket for Australia, Brett Lee played 76 Tests, 221 ODIs and 25 T20Is.

Brett Lee fastest ball and comparisons with Shoaib Akhtar

During his playing days, Brett Lee was often put in the same ‘express’ category as Shoaib Akhtar by several fans and cricket experts. Both speedsters have clocked over 160 km/hr at some stages of their careers. While Akhtar clocked 100.2 mph (161.3 kmph) in Newlands back in 2003, Brett Lee once clocked 161.1 km/hr during an ODI against New Zealand in 2004. Here is a look at the Brett Lee fastest ball video.

Image source: ICC Twitter

