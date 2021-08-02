Brett Lee Lauds Indian Bowling Attack & Depth Ahead Of England Series, Backs WTC

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has lauded the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the smooth conduct of the first edition of the World Test Championship. In an exclusive column for the ICC, Brett Lee stated that the broadcast figures show that the first World Test Championship was a huge success and that the longest format is still thriving. Brett Lee said the inaugural edition of the championship captured the world cricket's imagination, adding "It was a very well run competition".

Lee further praised India and New Zealand for putting up a great show in the final. He said that both teams played really well to produce a result at the end of the match when most people thought it would end in a draw due to rain interruptions. With the action now back in England for the second edition of the World Test Championship, Brett Lee said both Joe Root and Virat Kohli would be looking for their teams to perform at their best.

Brett Lee praises Indian bowling attack & depth

Brett Lee also heaped praise on the Indian bowling attack, saying "they were fantastic throughout the championship". The 2003 World Cup-winning player said India has enough pace bowlers who are ready to take over from the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, adding "if the trend continues, India will do well for the next 15-20 years". Lee said bench strength is crucial for a team to do well in cricket these days as he cited India's example saying their triumph against Australia earlier this year is a testimony to that.

Lee also hoped for good seaming tracks in the next edition of the World Test Championship, saying it is always good to see a well-balanced surface that is fair to both batters and the bowlers. Lee further opined on home sides preparing pitches to suit their style of play as he said there is nothing wrong in any team having home advantage. "This championship tests teams in different conditions and I don’t think there is anything wrong in any team having a home advantage because to be at the top you need to find ways to win away matches too. There will always be some teams that need home advantage while some have the depth to do well anywhere," Lee wrote.

As far as the Test series between India and England is concerned, the five-match encounter will begin on August 4 and last until mid-September. The series will mark the start of the next cycle of the World Test Championship.

Image: PTI/ICC