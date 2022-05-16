Brett Lee Mourns Ex-teammate Andrew Symonds' Death: 'He Never Played For Money Or Fame'

Andrew Symonds' former teammate Brett Lee has spoken about the untimely demise of his friend, who died in a car accident on Saturday. Lee said he knew Symonds from junior cricket since the age of 17. The Australian bowling legend described Symonds as one of the most gifted athletes he has ever witnessed and said that the late all-rounder never played for fame or money, adding "these things were irrelevant to him."

Lee turned to social media to pay his tribute to Symonds, and also shared a picture of the cricketer with a broken heart emoticon. Lee said that as long as Symonds could afford to wet a line and have a cold beer, he was happy. Lee further added that Symonds was the first guy to be picked in any team. Here's the tribute that Lee shared in memory of his close friend and former teammate.

"I knew Roy since the age of 17 from junior cricket. One of the most gifted athletes I’ve ever witnessed. He didn’t play for money or fame, these things were irrelevant to him. As long as he could afford to wet a line & have a cold beer, Roy was happy. First picked in any team," Brett Lee wrote on Twitter.

Symonds' demise

Symonds was killed in an accident late on Saturday night after his car rolled over and went off the road near Townsville in Queensland, Australia. According to local authorities, emergency responders tried to revive Symonds after reaching the accident spot but he died due to his injuries. Symonds was travelling with his two pet dogs when the tragic incident occurred. Eye-witnesses have said that the dogs were present near the car when they reached the accident spot and that they didn't want to leave Symonds' side. The cricketer is survived by his wife and two children.

Symonds played for Australia from 1998 to 2009. He represented his country in 26 Tests and 198 ODIs. Symonds was also part of the mighty Australian team that won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2003 and 2007. Symonds also played in the Indian Premier League for a couple of seasons and was the highest-paid overseas cricketer in the inaugural edition of the cash-rich tournament.

