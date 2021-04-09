Brett Lee Names Current Indian Batsman Who Would Have Made Him Furious And It's NOT Kohli

After suffering through quite a poor show in the 2020 season of the IPL, Rishabh Pant will come into the IPL 2021 with two perhaps career-defining tours against Australia and England. Not only will Pant have the advantage of being among runs but he will also be high on confidence, having beaten some of the best bowers in the world to get said runs. While Pant's aggressive brand of cricket may go horribly wrong sometimes, it is a sight to behold when it produces whots like the reverse scoop he pulled off against Jimmy Anderson in Ahmedabad last month.

ðŸš¨ ANNOUNCEMENT ðŸš¨



Rishabh Pant will be our Captain for #IPL2021 âœ¨@ShreyasIyer15 has been ruled out of the upcoming season following his injury in the #INDvENG series and @RishabhPant17 will lead the team in his absence ðŸ§¢#YehHaiNayiDilli — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 30, 2021

Brett Lee piles on the praise on Rishabh Pant

A fast bowler who struck fear into the hearts of batsmen around the world in his playing days, Brett Lee, seems to have hedged his bets on the new Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant. Talking on the T20 Crazy show on SportsAdda, the Australian legend heaped high praise on the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, going so far as to call him the "future of Indian cricket". In a team where the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill also exist, this is indeed a compliment that Pant will bask in the glory of.

Further explaining his choice, Lee said he liked Pant's style of playing, calling it "cheeky without being too arrogant" and him, "funny without being not serious enough". While applauding Pant for making cricket exciting and "cheeky" he also added that had he been on the receiving end of any of Pant's audacious shots, he may not have handled it quite so well. All in all, the Aussie speedster declared that he believed that Pant has the perfect blend of ingredients required to become a successful cricketer and that he would take Delhi all the way this year.

Delhi Capitals captain 2021

With Delhi's usual captain Shreyas Iyer being ruled out of the entire IPl 2021 season after sustaining a shoulder injury during the India vs England series last month, the team management has gone with longtime Delhi Capitals squad member Rishabh Pant as the skipper for 2021. This in itself is a huge boost for the 23-year-old who trumped some big names like Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin to get the post. Here's what Brett Lee had to say about the appointment:

"I like the fact that they've given Rishabh Pant the opportunity to captain. I like that they've given him a little extra responsibility with his captaincy and batting. He's got so much to bring to the team".

Delhi Capitals squad IPL 2021 schedule: CSK vs DC live

According to the DC IPL 2021 schedule, Delhi Capitals captain 2021, Rishabh Pant and his side will take on CSKin their first fixture of the season. The match will take place on April 10 in Mumbai and will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). The CSK vs DC live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network while the live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Image Credits: AP & Shutterstock