Brett Lee Names Person Who Is The Most On His Mind On March 24, Makes Fans Emotional

Australia's former fast bowler Brett Lee seemed to share a great camaraderie with Dean Jones and has never shied away from expressing the admiration he continues to have for the late cricketer. Jones' contribution, especially in limited-overs cricket, is deemed path-breaking by many, and he also showcased his proficiency post-retirement by excelling as a broadcaster and also as a coach. Brett Lee took to his Instagram account to share a post for his late friend on what would have been his 60th birthday.

Dean Jones birthday: Brett Lee remembers his late friend on special day

Australian legend Dean Jones passed away on September 24 in Mumbai at 59 because of a cardiac arrest. Brett Lee and Jones were a part of the broadcasting team for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. According to abc.net.au, the 43-year-old was with Dean Jones during the time of his death as he spent 30 minutes performing CPR while trying to save his life. And just a few hours after the Dean Jones death news flashed, Brett Lee bravely appeared on television for his commentary stint for the IPL 2020. The 'Dean Jones death' news left the cricketing fraternity in shock.

Lee took to his Instagram account to share a picture with Dean Jones and mentioned that he was missing his dear friend on his birth anniversary. The picture was from the duo's commentary stint, and the two were seen smiling widely in each other's company. A number of fans showered love on the post and also got emotional seeing Dean Jones' picture.

Dean Jones stats in international cricket

The Dean Jones stats make up for a staggering read. The player was first included in the Australia Test side in the year 1984 for the West Indies series. Based on his impressive batting performances, the batsman went on to feature in 54 Test matches for Australia with a staggering average of 46.55. The stalwart represented his country in 164 ODIs and amassed over 6,000 runs in the format. Jones was hailed as one of the smartest brains in cricket, and his approach in ODIs was phenomenal.

Fondly referred to as 'Professor Deano' by his colleagues, he played his most memorable innings against India in Chennai in 1986, where he was vomiting on the pitch due to the severe heat. Being the tough bloke he was, he battled it out in the middle to score a double century despite unfavourable circumstances. Dean Jones won the Australian Cricketer of the Year award in 1990 for his consistent performances and cemented his place in the star-studded Australian line-up. The batsman was instrumental in the country's success in the 1987 World Cup in India as well.

Image source: Brett Lee Instagram

