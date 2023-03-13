Brett Lee Names Team India's 'superstar In The Making'; 'Why Not? He Is Good Enough'

Former Australia pace-bowling great Brett Lee has named Team India player who he thinks is a "superstar in the making." Speaking on the sidelines of the Legends League Cricket, Lee picked young India sensation Umran Malik as the upcoming superstar of the game. Lee said Umran Malik is a "good enough" player to become the next big thing in Indian cricket. Lee stated that Umran has got a good pace and nice action and runs well with a beautiful approach.

"Why not? He is good enough in my opinion. He has got good pace, got nice action, and runs in well with a beautiful approach. So yes he can be injected. He is a superstar in the making," Lee, who is playing for World Giants at Legends League Cricket, said in Doha after their match against India Maharaja.

Ever since his debut in the IPL for the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise, Umran Malik's ability to generate the extra pace has caught the eye of the entire cricket fraternity. In the wake of impressive IPL performances last year, Umran was given an immediate breakthrough to the Indian squad. He made his international debut in a T20I match against Ireland in June. The right-arm pacer has so far played 8 ODIs and as many T20Is for the Indian cricket team, garnering a total of 13 and 11 wickets respectively.

India vs Australia, ODIs

Umran will next be seen in action during the upcoming ODI series against Australia. He is part of the 18-member squad announced by the BCCI for the three-match contest. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will miss out on the first game due to family commitments. Hardik will captain the side in his absence. Umran is expected to start in the first match, which is scheduled to take place on March 17 in Mumbai. The second ODI will be played on March 19 in Vizag, followed by third ODI on March 22 in Chennai.

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

Image: PTI/BCCI