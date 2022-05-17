Brett Lee On Why He Didn't Ask For Tendulkar's Autograph: 'Not Good For First Impression'

Veteran Australian bowler Brett Lee recently recalled his first meeting with the cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar. Brett Lee, while speaking about his first interaction with Tendulkar on his official YouTube channel, stated that he was in awe of the Indian batter when he first saw him during a game between the touring Indian side and Prime Minister's XI. Lee, who was playing for PM's XI, stated that he wanted to get Sachin's autograph when he came out to bat but realised it wouldn't look good for his first impression.

"The first time I met Sachin Tendulkar was way back in 1999. We were in Canberra and I was playing for the Prime Minister’s XI against the touring Indian team. And of course, Sachin Tendulkar was in that game. He came out to bat and I realised I am bowling to the great Sachin Tendulkar.I actually wanted to get his autograph – I thought I’ll give him the ball and say ‘Hey mate, could you please sign this?’ But then realised it wouldn’t look good for my first impression against the great Tendulkar," Lee said on YouTube.

When Brett Lee debuted in Cricket, Sachin was already a well-established player. Lee, like many other cricketers of his time, was a big fan of Tendulkar and wanted his autograph as soon as he saw him. When Lee made his debut for Australia in 1999, Sachin had already played close to 100 games for India at that point in time. Interestingly, Lee got Sachin's wicket in the same game and went on to dismiss the renowned batter 14 times in international cricket.

Brett Lee and Sachin Tendulkar's career

Sachin Tendulkar played 200 Tests and 463 One-Day Internationals for India from 1989 to 2013. He finished his cricketing career as the highest run-scorer in both formats. Sachin scored nearly 16,000 runs in Test cricket and 18,426 runs in ODIs at averages of 53.78 and 44.83. He is the only player with 100 international centuries to his name.

Meanwhile, Lee, on the other hand, played 76 Tests and 221 One-Day Internationals for Australia from 1999 to 2012. Lee picked 310 wickets in the red-ball format and 380 wickets in the 50-over version at averages of 30.81 and 23.36, respectively.

Image: BrettLee/Insta/PTI