Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has revealed a heartwarming gesture by former India captain Virat Kohli, towards his son Preston. Speaking in a video on his official Youtube channel, Brett Lee mentioned an anecdote involving Kohli. Lee recalled that while he was commentating on one of India’s Test matches, he told Kohli that he was Preston’s favorite cricketer.

Upon coming to know about this, Kohli decided to present Preston with his Test jersey. Revealing details about the incident, the former Aussie pacer said, “One special moment that will stay with me forever was when India were playing a Test match in India. I was commentating on the field and I saw Kohli out in the middle. We were talking, laughing and sharing moments about the times we have played against each other”.

“I said 'my son Preston thinks you are the best thing in slice, already loves you and you're his favourite player'. He was like, really? I said, yeah he loves your cover drive. After the Test match finished, I was presented with a Test shirt: VK captain and Kohli had signed an address to Preston. To this day, the shirt hangs up in his room,” the 45-year-old added.

Virat Kohli's recent struggles with his batting form

It should be noticed that Kohli is currently recovering from a groin injury that he suffered during the 3rd T20I against England, last Sunday, which ended with a 2-1 series win for India. The series ended on a sour note for Kohli as he managed to score only 12 runs in two matches. Prior to the T20I series, Kohli managed to score only 31 runs across two innings in the 5th Test against England.

India won the ENG vs IND 1st ODI by 10 wickets

Kohli missed the 1st ODI against England, played at The Oval stadium on Tuesday. However, despite Kohli’s absence, India managed to win the match by 10 wickets. Jasprit Bumrah contributed with a stellar bowling effort of 6/19 in 7.2 overs, while Rohit Sharma hit 76 runs in 58 balls. Meanwhile, India and England will now lock horns in the 2nd ODI at the Lord’s Stadium on Thursday in a bid to earn an unassailable 2-1 lead in the 3-match series.

