Brett Lee Reveals Source Of 'chainsaw' Celebration With Classy Fathers Day Post; Watch

Brett Lee revealed the source of his iconic 'chainsaw' celebration with a classy Fathers Day post. Among those to reply was Matthew Hayden.

Joel Kurian
Some of the cricketers of today have come up with signature celebrations, be it Ravindra Jadeja's sword gesture or Sheldon Cottrell's Military salute. However, celebrations by players are not new, and one of those bowlers who had a unique celebration earlier was Brett Lee. The Australian legend was known for his 'chainsaw' celebration and as Fathers Day was celebrated in Australia, revealed where it originated from. 

Brett Lee's reveals the origin of 'chainsaw' celebration

Brett Lee took to Instagram to post a fun video with his father in the fields. Bending towards the ground, his dad could be seen pulling the cord to kickstart the chainsaw while Brett gestured the same action excitedly. The former speedster showed that it was from his father from whom he had learnt his much popular chainsaw celebration. 

In a sweet message, he wished Fathers Day to all the Dads out there. He then gave a shoutout and love to his father and called him 'great Bob Lee.'Calling him 'world's greatest dad', he added that Lee Sr had taught him many things, but the most significant was his post-wicket celebration. 

A post shared by Brett Lee (@brettlee_58)

Among those to reply to the post was his former teammate Matthew Hayden. The former Australian batsmen, considered among the greatest openers of all time, wrote 'how good.'

Brett used to be asked about the chainsaw celebrations in interviews before and he revealed that he used to be fascinated by the chainsaw that his dad used. Highlighting its precision in cutting wood, the reference was over his fast deliveries uprooting the batsmen's wood, the stumps. 

Brett Lee was considered one of the fastest bowlers in international cricket during the 13 years that he represented Australia, for consistently bowling at over 150 kmph and also touching 160 kmph a few times. The 44-year-old took close to 700 international wickets for Australia, 310 wickets in Test Cricket and 380 wickets in One Day internationals. He was also handy with the bat,  scoring over 2500 runs across formats. 

The New South Wales ex-cricketer was a part of the Australian squad that won the 2003  World Cup. He hung up his boots from all forms of cricket, in 2015. He also played in the Indian Premier League and apart from commentating, even featured in a film. 

