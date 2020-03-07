Brett Lee, Shafali Verma & More: Herschelle Gibbs On Returning To India For Another One

If there is one player who is not afraid to step back on the field despite calling it quits from the game almost eight years later, it is none other than South Africa's firebrand Herschelle Gibbs. The former Proteas opener has always been a part of the game, knocking around the ball in various leagues around the world and has now arrived in India for the Road Safety World Series, as a part of the South Africa Legends. From playing the ferocious Brett Lee once again to the 'unlucky' loss of the South African women's team in the T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia, Herschelle Gibbs fires warning shots, has a message & more, in a conversation with Republic World.

Herschelle Gibbs fires warning shots

The former South African opener was excited to be back in India and confessed that he loved playing in the sub-continent. Again, if there was one player who could not be intimidated that easily, it is Herschelle Gibbs. In response to which legend would he be eager to face in the upcoming tourney, Herschelle Gibbs named Brett Lee & said that he was expecting the Australian speedster to not bowl half-volleys to him and to 'take his head off' like how he used to. However, Gibbs said there wasn't one particular legend that he was excited to face, while also jokingly adding on that it would be interesting to see who's knees would go weak or who would pull their hamstring, and said that he was looking forward to playing in the league.

"I almost didn't play the game... It was a game I played with complete freedom, chasing a big total. We (Graeme Smith) set the tone for the game and set the platform for the last 20 overs. I think the spectacle we (both teams) put out for the sport was unbelievable for the sport", Herschelle Gibbs on South Africa's monumental run-chase against Australia.

'ABD's return good for South Africa'

Talking about the present scenario of the South African side, Herschelle Gibbs said that there are going to be testing times ahead and that Mark Boucher and Jacques Kallis have already embarked on their mission. Talking about the speculated return of former skipper Ab DeVilliers ahead of the T20 World Cup, Herschelle Gibbs said that it would improve South Africa's chances in the showpiece tournament.

"Irrespective of where you play, it is an opportunity for you to prove your worth. The IPL is a big stage and it is a preparation for the T20 World Cup. The guys need to play well for the franchises and perform and that is a way to put your name in the hat for the World Cup", said Herschelle Gibbs said.

''Hold their heads up high'

South Africa's unlucky run with ICC trophies continues, with the latest victim being the South African women's team, losing out on a well-deserved final opportunity against Australia in the rain-hit semi-finals. Herschelle Gibbs asked the Proteas to hold their head up and high and lauded their performance through the tournament. Talking about the controversial no reserve day rule for the other semi-final that was washed out, Herschelle Gibbs said that ICC must revisit the rules and take a look into the matter.

"They (India) have a very impressive team and have played very well to reach the finals. It is a great occasion, they should go out there and enjoy it. Young 16-year old Shafali Verma has done unbelievably well and let's hope she plays a sweet inning", said Herschelle Gibbs wishing India's eves ahead of their final clash against Australia on Sunday.

