Brett Lee The Father Lauded By Netizens As Son Beats Him At Basketball Game: WATCH

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee is revered around the globe for his skills with the ball in hand. Lee was one of the fastest bowlers of his time and was a menace for batsmen with his pinpoint accuracy in one of the greatest teams in cricket. Following retirement, the Aussie legend has moved into media and has found work as an actor and commentator in various gigs.

Brett Lee might be the master with the cherry in hand, but the former Australian fast bowler has some way to go if he has to take up hooping with the bigger ball. The former Kolkata Knight Riders pacer took to social media on Tuesday to share a video of him and his son playing basketball in what seemed like a makeshift court at the Brett Lee house. In the video, Lee passes the ball to his son Preston who pulls of a sensational bucket from a tight angle.

The former Australian pacer was elated at his son's heroics and raised his arms aloft in joy, congratulating him on a sensational piece of play. Lee praised his son's shot and cheekily took credit for his skills. Fans were in awe of Brett Lee, with many also appreciating his parenting skills suggesting that the apple hadn't fallen far from the tree. Lee shares a special bond with India and has a lot of supporters in the country, who flooded his comments section simply in awe of him.

Brett Lee was in India recently during the IPL 2021, which was midway postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Australian legend has been one of the regular broadcasters for the mega tournament over the years and is well known for his analysis of the game. Lee enjoyed a decent career in the IPL with the Kings XI Punjab and the Kolkata Knight Riders as well, playing 38 matches and picking up 25 wickets with an economy rate of less than 8.

Meanwhile, as per the latest IPL news, the top brass of the BCCI are currently in the UAE with the aim to hosting the remainder of the IPL in the gulf nation. UAE had hosted the 2020 edition of the IPL to great success before the tournament returned to India this year. UAE could also host the upcoming T20 World Cup, which was supposed to be held in India but has been cast in doubt due to the ongoing pandemic in the country.

