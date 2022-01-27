Brett Lee Unhappy With Pacers Bumrah, Shami Getting Rested; 'I Am Against The Whole Rule'

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee is against the whole concept of workload management for fast bowlers, something that has become a trend amid a packed international calendar.

Besides the hectic schedule, bubble life amid the COVID-19 pandemic has also taken a toll on cricketers, forcing them to switch off from the game. "I'm against the whole resting rule. I don't like bowlers resting, I like bowlers to play each and every single game," Lee told PTI in an exclusive interaction on the sidelines of the Legends League Cricket here.

Mohammad Shami did not play the white ball series against South Africa in which India were routed 0-3 by an under-strength South Africa.

The selectors have also "rested" the Indian pace duo of Shami and Jasprit Bumrah for the upcoming home series against the West Indies, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is.

But the former Aussie speed gun maintained his stance and said a pacer should be rested only if he has a niggle.

"If they are struggling with an injury then it's fair enough. But what I want to see is pace bowlers, doing all the hard work and playing day in and day out."

Talking about India's shocking Test defeat in South Africa, Lee felt it must have been an aberration as it was the same side who beat Australia in Australia and then took the upper hand against England to lead 2-1.

"Look, it happens sometimes. They have been playing some pretty good cricket. The way they played in Australia, beating them on home soil, and then in England...

"Australia are currently right up there, the number one side in the world. But India have been a very good Test side. It was one of those things that South Africa played a really amazing series on their home soil," he said.

The back-to-back Test and ODI series losses in South Africa came on the backdrop of the controversy of Virat Kohli quitting captaincy from all formats and his war of words with the BCCI.

Asked whether India suffered because of the off-the-field controversy, Lee chose to stay quiet on the issue.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)