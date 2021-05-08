Brett Lee's 'Cute' Reaction To Mayanti Langer Binny's Pic With Her Toddler Is Unmissable

TV presenter Mayanti Langer Binny on Friday shared an adorable picture of herself with her 9-month-old son. Wife of India's all-rounder Stuart Binny took to Twitter and shared the picture with the caption revealing his son's age. After Mayanti shared the picture, Australia's former speedster Brett Lee who has worked with her during IPL and other cricketing events was among the many to post a comment. Brett Lee wrote 'cute' with a folded hands emoji.

Cute 🙏🏻 — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) May 8, 2021

Mayanti Langer Binny has been away from the television and has been enjoying motherhood since last March, which was her last international broadcast assignment before she went on maternity leave. Back then, India was set to host South Africa for a three-match ODI series. After the Dharamsala ODI was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain, the India-South Africa series was scrapped as the COVID-19 cases began to rise in the country and the government eventually enforced a nationwide lockdown.

Meanwhile, Brett Lee was part of the English commentary panel of the IPL 202, however, the tournament was suspended by the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council. Lee along with several other Australian cricketers, coaches, commentators, and match officials have flown to the Maldives where they will complete a 14-day quarantine before heading back to their home country.

Brett Lee Donates Over Rs 40 Lakhs To India's COVID Battle

Following the footsteps of Australian pacer Pat Cummins, former cricketer Brett Lee has come forward to help India in its battle against COVID-19 as the country grapples with the lethal second wave. The former Australia speed gun, who is in India as a part of Star Sports' commentary team for the IPL, has said that he would donate 1 Bitcoin to Crypto Relief to aid Indian hospitals to procure oxygen supplies amid the scarcity. Taking to Twitter, Lee thanked Pat Cummins for taking the step as he announced his contribution to the battle against COVID-19 as he remarked that India has always been a 'second home' for him. Brett Lee was also a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders' franchise as the pace spearhead before he announced his retirement.

