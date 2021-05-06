BRG Vs PBV Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 16 Top Fantasy Picks

Match 16 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Brno Rangers and Prague Barbarians Vandals at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Thursday, May 6. Here is our BRG vs PBV Dream11 prediction, BRG vs PBV Dream11 team, BRG vs PBV best team and BRG vs PBV player record.

BRG vs PBV match preview

This will be the second match of the day for Brno Rangers and they will look to end the day on a high by winning the upcoming fixture. The team performed well in the ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 last season and went onto win the title. Taking confidence from the title-winning campaign the team will look to do well in the tournament. They face United CC in their first fixture.

Meanwhile, Prague Barbarians Vandals are currently the table-toppers in Group B after winning both their opening fixture in the tournament. They opened their campaign with a 9-wicket win over Prague CC Rooks following which they beat United CC by 8 wickets. After their dominating performance in the first two fixtures, they will be looking to keep the winning streak alive by beating Brno Rangers. This should be a good contest to watch.

BRG vs PBV weather report

There will be rain coming down during the middle of the match despite intermittent cloud cover before the start. The wind gusts will be around 26 km/h with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of showers coming during the match, teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs, making the BRG vs PBV Dream11 prediction a viable one.



BRG vs PBV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

BRG vs PBV player record

For Prague Barbarians Vandals, the form of Sabawoon Davizi and skipper Divyendra Singh will be crucial and they will be hoping the duo to play well throughout the tournament despite a steady start. For Brno Rangers Dylan Steyn and allrounder Tripurari Kanhya Lal needs to play well for the team to make a good start in the tournament. Expect the above-mentioned players to do well in this fixture.

BRG vs PBV Dream11 team

BRG vs PBV Dream11 prediction

As per our BRG vs PBV Dream11 prediction, PBV will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BRG vs PBV player record and as a result, the BRG vs PBV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BRG vs PBV Dream11 team and BRG vs PBV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

