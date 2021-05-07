BRG Vs PBV Dream11 Prediction, Team News, ECS T10 Prague 2021 Match 19 Top Fantasy Picks

Match 19 of the ECS T10 Prague 2021 will be played between Prague Barbarians Vandals and Brno Rangers at the Vinor Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Friday, May 7. Here is our BRG vs PBV Dream11 prediction, BRG vs PBV Dream11 team, BRG vs PBV best team and BRG vs PBV player record.

BRG vs PBV match preview

This is the second match of the day for two teams who currently occupy the top two spots in Group B. Prague Barbarians Vandals are currently second with 2 wins and 1 loss from 3 matches. They opened their campaign with a 9-wicket win over Prague CC Rooks, following which they beat United CC by 8 wickets. The only loss in the tournament came against their opponent on Thursday.

Brno Rangers will look to keep their unbeaten start intact by winning both matches. Currently, the Rangers are sitting at top of the points table after winning their opening two fixtures. In their opening game, they defeated United Cricket Club by seven runs after which they won their second match versus Prague Barbarians Vandals by 32 runs. This should be a good contest to watch between these two teams as Prague Barbarians Vandals will look to take revenge for their previous loss and equal the score.

BRG vs PBV weather report

The condition will be partly sunny with no chance of rain coming down before the start of the match. The wind gusts will be around 32 km/h with temperatures hovering around 11 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of showers coming during the match, teams will be hoping to get to play the full quota of overs, making the BRG vs PBV Dream11 prediction a viable one.

BRG vs PBV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

BRG vs PBV player record

For Bro Rangers, Dylan Steyn and Rahat Ali have performed well in the first two matches with bat and ball. The duo is expected to be among runs and wickets in the upcoming fixture versus Prague Barbarians Vandals. For Prague Barbarians Vandals, Sabawoon Davizi and Divyendra Singh have looked decent with the bat. The duo will not only look to add more runs but guide their team to victory.

BRG vs PBV Dream11 team

BRG vs PBV Dream11 prediction

As per our BRG vs PBV Dream11 prediction, BRG will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BRG vs PBV player record and as a result, the BRG vs PBV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BRG vs PBV Dream11 team and BRG vs PBV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

