Brian Lara Believes Shubman Gill Has Been Unlucky; Says He's A Match Away From A Big Score

Rising talent Shubman Gill has endured a difficult second half of the ongoing IPL 2021 season with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as he has failed to register a big score. Despite Gill's poor form as per the high standards he has set for himself, former West Indies captain Brian Lara believes that the 22-year old Indian batsman is just one match away from making a comeback.

As for KKR's form in IPL 2021, the team are currently ranked fourth in the points table with ten points, ahead of fifth-placed Mumbai Indians only because of the net run rate. A win against a struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) side tonight would take them two points clear of the chasing pack, having played a match more.

Brian Lara is confident Shubman Gill will deliver soon

West Indies legend Brian Lara is confident that KKR opener Shubman Gill will deliver soon, having been unlucky on previous occasions. Since the restart of the IPL 2021 tournament in UAE, Gill has scored 48, 13, 9 and 30 runs respectively in all the matches for KKR.

While speaking on Star Sports' Game Plan show, Lara said, "This guy (Shubman Gill), he is a bit unlucky. If you look at him bat, he is in some form, alright. And I believe he's just a match away from a big score. I think he gels really well with (Venkatesh) Iyer, and I believe that both of them can come together and make something special, but replacing Shubman Gill now is not something that KKR wants to do."

However, the 52-year old was critical of PBKS' batting when asked about their performances so far in IPL 2021. "Yeah I think so, they have the capability. They are not playing great cricket at the moment. Their batting has just always been their strength, and that has come up very short. Nicholas Pooran and Chris Gayle got out on a couple of opportunities. Even their captain as well, KL Rahul, and they miss Mayank Aggarwal."

KKR vs PBKS match details

The KKR vs PBKS match is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. The match will commence live at 7:30 PM IST on October 1.