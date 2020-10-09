IPL 2020: Brian Lara Heaps Praise On Pant For Having Vastly Improved His Off-side Game

West Indies legend Brian Lara feels that wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has improved a lot in the batting department including his off-side play. The young wicket-keeper batsman was known for hitting the ball hard on leg-side and most of the runs have come from that zone in the past. According to Lara, Pant has now changed his scoring zones and he is now scoring well on the off-side too.

'Vastly improved his game': Brian Lara

Speaking on Star Sports show 'Cricket LIVE' Lara said, "I think he is a major asset for the Delhi Capitals, but today he has also vastly improved his game. I am talking about his batting and the improvements he made in that department. On what is immediately noticeable is his propensity to try and get everything to the leg-side. Also, look at his run-scoring chart and that's quite a proof of that fascination he has with the on-side. I think he has come to the realisation that this is not working and he went away and worked on improving his off-side play." "Now look at the changes he made. Now he has the ability to score runs in all parts of the ground. His scoring charts are looking impressive, and yes, more worry for the bowlers. He is now very well balanced and he is looking to score in key areas that he is not accustomed to scoring - over extra cover, over point, in front of point and his balance and his weight is staying there, he is not falling over to the off-side to create shots on the leg side. That is a vast improvement that he has made, which obviously going to help his all-round batting. I believe, this young lad has a long-long way to go," Lara said.

Rishabh Pant in Dream11 IPL 2020

The young Delhi cricketer has amassed 171 runs in the five games so far at an average of 42.75. He will next be seen in action when Shreyas Iyer & Co. lock horns with northern rivals Rajasthan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Friday.

The 2008 winners are placed at the penultimate spot on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with two wins and three consecutive losses in the last three matches. On the other hand, the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi are at second place in the points table with four wins and a solitary loss.

The two sides are coming into Friday's fixture on the back of contrasting results from their last games. While Rajasthan lost their last match against Mumbai by 57 runs, Delhi defeated Bangalore by 59 runs. Steve Smith's side will want to get back to winning ways by beating Delhi whereas Shreyas Iyer's men will like to continue with the winning momentum.

