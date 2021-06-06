Brian Lara Registered An Untouched First-class Record On This Day In 1994

On this day in 1994, West Indies legend Brian Lara scored an unbeaten 501 runs for his County team Warwickshire, which remains the highest individual score in the history of first-class cricket. Lara faced 427 balls during the course of his innings, which included a whopping 64 boundaries and 10 sixes. Lara's 501 not-out meant the four-day match ended in a draw as the opposition did not get its second innings due to the exhaustion of allotted time. Lara had come to bat on Day 2 of the County match against Durham and he continued batting until the end of play on Day 5, Day 4 being the rest day.

After winning the toss, Durham captain Phil Bainbridge had opted to bat first against Warwickshire. Durham openers Wayne Larkins and Mark Saxelby fell early and the number three batsman John Morris came to the crease. Morris forged an important partnership with Stewart Hutton and skipper Phil Bainbridge before he scored a double-century. Bainbridge hit 204 runs off 287 balls, including 24 boundaries and 5 sixes. Durham also got some support from lower-order batsmen Anderson Cummins and David Graveney, who scored 62 and 65 runs respectively to help the side post a massive total of 556/8d.

When Warwickshire came to bat in the second innings, Dominic Ostler opened the batting with Roger Twose. Ostler was dismissed by Cummins for just 8 runs, which brought Lara into the middle. Lara started batting on Day 2 and continued into Day 3 and Day 5 as Warwickshire amassed 810 runs with the help of his 501 not-out. Keith Piper scored 116 off 151 balls and remained unbeaten alongside Lara.

Lara's 400 not-out in Test

Brian Lara is regarded as one of the most prolific players in the world and has registered several batting records during the course of his career. Lara also the highest individual score in Test cricket as he scored 400 not-out during a match against England in 2004. Lara broke Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden's record of 380 runs against Zimbabwe, who had broken the West Indies cricketer's previous record from 1994, where he had scored 375 against England.

IMAGE: ICC/Twitter