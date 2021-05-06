Brian Lara, Scott Styris To Fly Back Home On Thursday Morning From Mumbai Via Delhi

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) had to be postponed after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19 despite being in a bio-bubble environment. After the IPL suspension news, around 57 foreign players in IPL 2021 along with the support staff, as well as, foreign commentators faced the question of safe travel to their home country. The BCCI had assured that it will do everything in its power to arrange for the secure and safe passage of its players and so far, the BCCI is keeping its promise thoroughly.

Brian Lara and Scott Styris en route to their respective countries after IPL suspension

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara and New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris who were a part of IPL 2021's analytical panel are also gearing up for their journeys to their respective countries. Both former cricketers were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning as they were waiting to board a flight to Delhi. Lara and Styris will be joined on the flight by former Indian pacer Ashish Nehra who was commentating in Hindi during the tournament.

The trio of Brian Lara, Scott Styris and Ashish Nehra will be travelling to Delhi by Vistara. The BCCI has ensured that the former cricketers travel to Delhi without any hassles by booking business class seats. While Nehra who lives in Delhi will reach his home in no time, Lara and Styris will catch flights to West Indies and New Zealand respectively from Delhi.

IPL 2021 postponed: Here are pictures of Brian Lara and Scott Styris waiting at Mumbai airport

Why was IPL 2021 postponed?

Trouble started mounting when Match 30 between the KKR and RCB got postponed on Monday after 2 of the KKR players, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive. Later, 3 people in the CSK team including CEO Kasi Viswanathan and bowling coach L. Balaji also tested positive. As the KKR played their previous match with Delhi Capitals, the whole Delhi Capitals team had to undergo quarantine.

According to the IPL latest news, the decision to postpone the IPL came to light after the SRH player Wriddhiman Saha IPL test report came positive along with Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals. This caused the whole Sunrisers Hyderabad team to go into quarantine. Therefore, Tuesday's league clash between the 2016 winners and the title-holders Mumbai Indians got canceled as a result of which the Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting unanimously decided to postpone the IPL 2021 season with immediate effect with no other alternatives before them.

SOURCE: SCOTT STYRIS INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.