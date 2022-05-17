Last Updated:

Brian Lara Shares Video Of Son Playing Cricket With Andrew Symonds In Heartwarming Post

West Indies legend Brian Lara has shared a heartwarming post, where his son can be seen playing cricket with the late Andrew Symonds, who sadly passed away.

Vidit Dhawan
Brian Lara on Andrew Symonds

Image: Instagram/@BrianLara


Legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara has shared a heartwarming post, where his son can be seen playing cricket with the late Andrew Symonds, who sadly passed away due to a car accident on May 14. Previously, the 53-year old had shared a post on his social media account, stating that he was baffled and heartbroken to realise that the cricketing fraternity had lost another player so soon. The news of Symonds' death comes less than three months after legendary spinner Shane Warne and wicket-keeper Rod Marsh passed away.

Brian Lara shares video of son playing with Andrew Symonds

As seen in the video posted by Brian Lara on his official Instagram handle, his son can be seen spending some quality time with Australian legend Andrew Symonds.

Symonds suffered a tragic death this past Saturday when he was travelling with his two pet dogs, and his car went off the road and rolled over. The shocking accident took place in his home state of Queensland. Since the news of Symonds' death comes less than three months after fellow Australian legends Shane Warne and Rod Marsh passed away within 24 hours of each other, Lara took to his Twitter handle to write:

Andrew Symonds' death remains a mystery

Following the shocking news of Andrew Symonds' death, there has been a shocking revelation made by his family, stating that they did not know why the Australian legend was driving alone that late at night. Symonds' sister, Louise, told Daily Mail Australia, "We just don’t know. It’s just awful." Earlier, Louise had visited the scene, where she had left a handwritten letter for her late brother.

Moreover, there are also reports that Symonds' autopsy has been delayed due to administrative issues. It is believed that since Townsville, where the tragedy took place, does not have a postmortem doctor, Roy's autopsy has been delayed. Meanwhile, as far as the cause of the accident is concerned, the police still have no idea as to how the incident took place and why Symonds' car went off the road.

Lara was not the only cricketer who seemed to have raised concerns regarding Symonds' 'mysterious death,' as former Australian captain Michael Clarke told Big Sports Breakfast, "I don’t know what’s going on in cricket at the moment. It’s just devastating. Been a horrible few months."

