'Bring Back The Fence': Taylor Wants ICC To Make Changes After Steve Smith's Concussion

Former Australian cricketer Mark Taylor has had his say about the recent fielding involving Aussie cricketer Steve Smith during Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I at Sydney on February 13. Steve Smith put up a superhuman fielding effort in the final over of the match, in an attempt to stop Sri Lankan batter Maheesh Theeksana’s strike to go for a six. Smith leaped over the boundary ball and went to catch it before trying it throw it inside the ropes. However, the cricketer crashed his head on the turf upon landing and ended up suffering a concussion.

'Would love the game to go back to the fences' says Mark Taylor

Revealing his thoughts on the incident, former cricketer Taylor urged the International Cricket Council to bring back the fences. “I'm not sure the ropes - which I think are ridiculously getting closer to the middle all the time - I'm not sure they are doing their job. I would love the game to go back to the fences,” Taylor told Wide World of Sports. The former Aussie opener added that the boundary ropes were brought for the player’s safety so that they don’t collide with the fence and injure themselves. "You're not going to get rid of injuries, it's part of playing sport unfortunately. So why not maximise the game, which is bring back the fence," Taylor added.

Explaining the same, Taylor further said, “One of the reasons they brought boundary ropes off the fence was for the players' safety, to stop them colliding with fences. The problem is they're now getting other injuries because they have this room to try to save balls like Smith did the other day, which is leading to injuries”.

Watch Steve Smith aerial effort before injury:

Steve Smith putting his body on the line! 💪



The Australian manages to walk away after a hard knock on the head while fielding.



He's just disappointed the six was awarded! 😅#AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/3PQihB5yNn — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) February 13, 2022

Steve Smith was ruled out of the T20I series after suffering concussion

While Steve Smith was escorted out of the ground after he lied down still on the ground for a few minutes, Cricket Australia later confirmed that he has suffered concussion and will miss the remainder of the series. “Steve Smith has concussion and will be subject to low-level protocols for the next few days and full recovery in 6-7 days. He will miss the remainder of the Dettol T20 International Series against Sri Lanka,” CA said in a statement.

(Twitter Image: @btsportcricket)