Brisbane Heat pacer Liam Guthrie was at the receiving end from Melbourne Stars batters during Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars BBL match on Monday as STars won the match by 20 runs. Liam Guthrie finished his spell with 2/70 from 4 overs due to which he carved his name in the unwanted list of the most expensive bowling spell in Big Bash League (BBL) history.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars: Liam Guthrie sets unwanted BBL record

The 24-year-old, however, bowled brilliantly in his first over and bowled Joe Burns for just 2 runs. But after his first over, he got hammered for 7 sixes in his spell. He also bowled six wides and one no-ball in his four overs. The 24-year-old, however, bowled brilliantly in his first over and bowled Joe Burns for just 2 runs. But after his first over, he got hammered for 7 sixes in his spell. He also bowled six wides and one no-ball in his four overs. Last year, Ben Dwarshuis conceded 61 runs in a BBL match between the Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Stars, setting a new record for the most expensive spell.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars highlights

Brisbane Heat won the toss and elected to bowl, however, the plan backfired after early success. Melbourne Stars, batting first were reduced to 16/3 in just the third over. However, Joe Clarke (85) and Hilton Cartwright (79) not only steadied the innings but also stitched a 151-run record-breaking stand for the fourth wicket as Melbourne Stars went onto score 207/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Mark Steketee was the pick of bowlers for Heat picking up 3 wickets for 40 runs.

Chasing the mammoth total, Brisbane Heat batters never really got going and succumbed to the pressure of the required run rate. Chris Lynn scored 57 runs and Ben Duckett 54 runs innings was the only silver lining in Brisbane Heat innings. Sam Heazlett scored 26 runs while the rest of the batting lineup could only muster single-digit scores. For Melbourne STars Brody Couch was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets to his name for 34 runs in 3 overs. Leg SPinner Qais Ahmad picked up 3 wickets for 26 runs from 4 overs.