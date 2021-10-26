Brisbane Heat Star Jess Jonassen Scripts History, Becomes 2nd Player With 100 WBBL Wickets

Brisbane Heat skipper Jess Jonassen scripted history during the Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes, Women’s Big Bash League 2021 match at the UTAS Stadium in Launceston on October 26. During the first innings of the match, Jonassen led the team in a stellar fashion as she returned with the figures of 3/14 from her quota of four overs and restricted the Hurricanes for a total of 132/8. By picking three wickets in the match, the 28-year-old left-arm spin-bowling allrounder became the second woman in WBBL history to reach a total of 100 wickets in the tournament.

Jonassen now finds herself at the second position in the list of cricketers with the most wickets, with a total of 101 wickets in 93 matches. The list is topped by the Hurricanes cricketer Molly Strano, who had 109 scalps in 89 matches, ahead of the Heat vs Hurricanes clash on Tuesday. Strano is playing her 90th match currently and would look to account for more wickets during the match.

Jess Jonassen becomes just the second player to reach 100 WBBL wickets 🙌 #WBBL07 pic.twitter.com/otLGtLfrPD — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) October 26, 2021

Jess Jonassen is playing for the Brisbane Heat since 2015

In her six years of WBBL career at the Brisbane Heat, Jonassen is one of the top all-rounders for the team as she had scored 1655 in 83 innings ahead of the clash with Hurricanes. She has picked the 101 wickets for the team by bowling at an economy rate of 6.13, an average of 19.94, and a strike rate of 19.5 with the best figures of 4/13. In the current season, Jonassen has accounted for nine wickets in total while representing the team in four WBBL matches. She was rewarded with the responsibility of leading the squad in the WBBL ahead of the 2020 season.

Jonassen made her international debut for Australia in the T20Is and ODIs in 2012. She has represented the Aussies in 85 T20I matches since then and has accounted for 74 wickets in total. She bowls at an economy of 5.43 in the T20Is and her best bowling effort in an innings is 5/12. Jonassen has also played 74 ODI matches and three Test matches for Australia and has a total of 113 and five wickets to her name in the formats respectively.

Image: @WBBL