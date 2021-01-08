Brisbane Test In BIG Trouble? BCCI Equates Quarantine Rules To 'being In Jail For 5 Days'

As India and Australia's players fight it out at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in a bid to take a 2-1 lead, their cricket boards continue to discuss determining the fate of the final Test at the Gabba. There have been reports of a possible Gabba boycott by the Indian team, with several of the visiting players expressing their “unhappiness” over continuously playing within the bio-bubble. While no official statement has emerged from the Indian camp over the matter, a recent report indicates that Team India will not be travelling to Brisbane for the final Test.

Brisbane Test in jeopardy: Indian players want quarantine relaxation despite Brisbane coronavirus cases

According to ESPNCricinfo, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently informed Cricket Australia about their players’ reluctance of continuously playing within the bio-bubble. The report further indicates that the visiting Indian team will not be travelling to Brisbane if they will have to undergo another round of hard quarantine there. A senior BCCI official has reportedly stated the same to CA over an email.

Apparently, the Indian team management has informed BCCI that it has become “too stressful” for them being restricted within the confinement of their hotels. In turn, the BCCI official wrote that the tour has already become “taxing” for the visiting players and a hard quarantine for the Brisbane Test would mean “another five days” in jail for them.

India vs Australia 3rd Test live updates

At the time of publishing, the Indian team reached 50-0 in 14 overs. Rohit Sharma (22*), who is playing his first match of the tour, was batting alongside Shubman Gill (27*). Earlier in the day, Australia extended their overnight score of 166-2 to 338 all out on the back of Steve Smith’s superlative 27th Test ton. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for India, claiming figures of 4-62 beside affecting a runout in the innings.

India vs Australia live streaming details

For India vs Australia live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the third Test will also be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 3rd Test match is set to be played at the SCG between January 7 and 11.

India vs Australia schedule

Here is a look at India vs Australia schedule for the remaining (and ongoing) matches. The schedule, however, is subjected to change depending upon the outcome of the discussions between BCCI and CA.

India vs Australia 3rd Test – January 7 to January 11, SCG in Sydney

India vs Australia 4th Test – January 15 to January 19, The Gabba in Brisbane

