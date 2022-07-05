British And Their Habit Of Distorting History: Amit Mishra Fires Salvo At ENG's Barmy Army

Star Indian spinner Amit Mishra has slammed the official social media handle of the England cricket supporters club, Barmy Army, by questioning their habit of 'distorting history.' His post comes after former England captain Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow led the side's charge to successfully chase down a monstrous total of 378 runs set by India, their highest in history.

Amit Mishra slams England's Barmy Army for biased Tweet

Amit Mishra took to his official social media handle on Tuesday shortly after the fifth and final England vs India Test was over, to slam the Barmy Army for their biased Tweet. After the Barmy Army claimed that England had won the series 1-0, the 39-year-old stated that the British have a 'habit of distorting history for their own advantage.'

Haash! British and their habit of distorting history for their own advantage. https://t.co/OIfSKWctXJ — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) July 5, 2022

It is pertinent to note that England defeated India in the final Test to level the series 2-2 rather than clinch the series themselves. The match in which England defeated the Jasprit Bumrah-led side was rescheduled from last year due to positive COVID cases in the Indian camp. At the end of four matches in the series last year, India had a 2-1 lead going into the final clash.

England vs India: Root & Bairstow help ENG level series 2-2

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow scored majestic centuries as England pulled off their highest-ever successful run chase in the longest format following a convincing seven-wicket win over India in the rescheduled fifth Test on Tuesday. England overhauled the 378-run target in the morning session of the fifth and final day with Root and Bairstow remaining unbeaten on 142 and 114 respectively.

England's win meant that the five-match Test series, which spilt over to this year due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp last year, ended in a 2-2 draw. This was the fourth time England chased down a target of over 250 in the fourth innings, the earlier three being against New Zealand (277, 299, 296) in their 3-0 home Test series win last month. Resuming the day at 259 for 3, England hit the required 119 runs in just 19.4 overs.

