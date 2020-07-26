Broad Reveals He Emulated Warne's Stance In His Whirlwind 62-run-knock Against Windies

England's Stuart Broad never looked hungrier before - both for runs and scalps as his whirlwind super-fast 62-run knock off just 45 deliveries on day two of the third Test against the Windies on Saturday. Broad's blitzkrieg, comprising of nine boundaries and a maximum, propelled England to 369 runs at the end of their first innings. The veteran England pacer revealed that he had replicated the legendary Shane Warne's stance during his quickfire knock on the suggestion of former England coach and current Nottingham county coach Peter Moores. Broad's 33-ball fifty is the joint third-fastest half-century by an England cricketer.

READ | Sangakkara Backs Ganguly For ICC Top Post, Says 'astute Brain' Makes Him Suitable Candidate

Broad replicated Warne's stance

Terming batting as a 'frustrating and weird thing', Broad said that he had relished his time in the middle amidst the madness and admitted that he had had some fun out there. Broad came to the wicket with England at 280/8 but his batting heroics put his team in the driver's seat. The veteran England pacer also revealed that he had adopted an unorthodox approach and opened up on the offside.

READ | 'Top Class': James Anderson's Unplayable Delivery Gets Rid Off Shai Hope

"Tactically it was the right thing to do ... he (Moores) brought me the example of Shane Warne who didn't look particularly pretty at times but hit balls in different areas and was really effective, especially in the 2005 Ashes," Broad said after the second day's play. "Quite unorthodox, opening up different parts of the field; I looked at that, did a bit of research as to how he went about it and decided it was a good way for me to go - opening up the off side."

READ | BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Tests Negative For COVID-19, Home Quarantined Since A Week

England in firm control after Day 2

With Ben Stokes retreating to a back-seat role, Stuart Broad filled in as England's all-action allrounder to move the team within sight of a test series victory over the West Indies on Saturday. Broad smashed a counterattacking 62 in a return to form with the bat then played a lead role as part of England's destructive pace quartet to leave the West Indies on the ropes after day two of the deciding third test. In reply to England's first innings of 369, the tourists were 137-6 when bad light forced stumps at Old Trafford on a day the forecast rain never came. They trail by 232 runs, with the follow-on still very much in play. By stumps, Broad, James Anderson, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes all had wickets and the West Indies was looking battered and beaten. Stokes, struggling for full fitness after his starring role in the second test, is unlikely to bowl in Manchester and wasn't looking needed.

READ | 'I Was Just Destined': Anil Kumble On His 10-wicket Haul Against Arch-rivals Pakistan

Image credits: ICC / Twitter