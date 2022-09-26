The on-field bromance between Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik was on display during India vs Australia 3rd T20I after an incident involving the wicketkeeper and star Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell. Karthik nearly missed an easy chance to run out Maxwell during the match only for the bails to ultimately come to his rescue. The incident happened during the eighth over of the Australia innings.

'Love how Rohit pampers Karthik on the field': Fans shower love on the duo

Australia got off to a flying start courtesy of Cameron Green's explosive innings at the top. Green went after the Indian bowler right from ball one before being eventually dismissed for 52 runs. After losing a couple of wickets the onus was on Steve Smith and Glen Maxwell to keep the scoreboard ticking. Yuzvendra Chahal was brought into the attack in the eighth over with the leg spinner conceding singles in his first three deliveries.

Maxwell played the fourth ball of the over towards the fine leg region and tried to take two runs. However, the Australian all-rounder came up short of his crease following Axar Patel's direct throw. However, replays showed that Dinesh Karthik had disturbed the stumps before collecting the ball in his gloves. While it looked like Maxwell had survived the runout, the third umpire thought otherwise as he ruled him out because only one bail was disturbed by the wicketkeeper, while the second bail lit up due to the ball's impact. The wicket was a huge relief for Team India skipper Rohit Sharma who greeted Karthik with a hug and kiss on his helmet.

As the fans caught a glimpse of the two bonding with each other on the field, the Internet became flooded with clips of their 'bromance'. This was a precious moment captured by the camera crew, which went viral on social media only within minutes.

Kohli, Suryakumar lead offensive onslaught in India's series win

Rohit Sharma,after winning the toss, would have hoped for some early breakthroughs from his bowlers. However, Cameron Green's explosive innings at the start of the innings shattered all his plans. The Indian bowlers did make a comeback with a couple of wickets only for Tim David to launch a brutal attack towards the end of the innings. David smashed 54 off 27 balls, while Green scored 52 off 21 balls as Australia posted 186 runs on the board.

Chasing 187 runs for victory, India lost KL Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma quite early. However, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav took the attack to the opposition and stitched together a very important partnership and also brought up their respective half centuries which changed the complexion of the match. While Kohli held the innings together from one end, Suryakumar gave the much-needed push to the innings by smashing five fours and as many sixes in his 36-ball 63. Hardik Pandya provided the finishing touches to take the team past the finish line.