BRP Vs BRG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS Czech Super Series T10 League Live

The upcoming second match in Week 4 of the ECS Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 will be played between Brno Raptors (BRP) and Brno Rangers (BRG). The BRP vs BRG live match will be played at the Brno Cricket Ground in Brno, Czech Republic. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for Saturday, July 4 and will start at 3:30 PM IST. Here is our BRP vs BRG Dream11 team and BRP vs BRG Dream11 prediction along with the BRP vs BRG Dream11 top picks.

BRP vs BRG Dream11 prediction and preview

The ongoing ECS Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 is being played between 16 teams divided into four groups across four venues of the Czech Republic. The league will run from June 13 till July 13. The upcoming BRP vs BRG live match is the second of the four matches scheduled at the venue for Saturday, July 4.

BRP vs BRG Dream11 prediction: BRP vs BRG Dream11 team from squads

BRP vs BRG Dream11 prediction: BRP squad

Varun Mehta, Jan Hoffman, Muhammad Ansar, Chirag Kheradiya, Mark Smart, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Vivek Raxwal, Suresh Ramaro, Sandeep Naidu, Sudeep Roy, Amol Kshirsagar, Ali Kashif, Machris Dias, Basavantaray Madival, Ajinkya Dhamdhere.

BRP vs BRG Dream11 prediction: BRG squad

Ushan Gunathilake, Dylan Steyn, Somesekhar Banerjee, Anthony Francis, Saquib Sadiq, Rohit Ogale, Amit Vyas, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Balu Babukuttan, Rahat Ali, Sumsuvro Basu, Vikram Padigala, Sandeep Tiwari, Arun Mathew.

BRP vs BRG Dream11 prediction: BRP vs BRG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Dylan Steyn

Batsmen – Somesekhar Banerjee (c), Muhammad Ansar (vc), Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Amit Vyas

All-rounders – Suresh Ramaro, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Sudeep Roy

Bowlers – Sumsuvro Basu, Sandeep Tiwari, Machris Dias

BRP vs BRG Dream11 prediction

BRP start off as favourites to win the BRP vs BRG live match.

Please note that the above BRP vs BRG Dream11 prediction, BRP vs BRG Dream11 team and BRP vs BRG Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The BRP vs BRG Dream11 team and BRP vs BRG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: European Cricket Twitter