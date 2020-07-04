BRP Vs MCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS Czech Super Series T10 League Live

The first match in Week 4 of the ECS Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 will be played between Brno Raptors (BRP) and Moravian Cricket Club (MCC). The BRP vs MCC live match will be played at the Brno Cricket Ground in Brno, Czech Republic. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for Saturday, July 4 and will commence at 1:30 PM IST. Here is our BRP vs MCC Dream11 team and BRP vs MCC Dream11 prediction along with the BRP vs MCC Dream11 top picks.

BRP vs MCC Dream11 prediction, ECS Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 preview

The ongoing ECS Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 is being played between 16 teams divided into four groups across four venues of the Czech Republic. The league will run from June 13 till July 13. The upcoming BRP vs MCC live match is the first of the four matches scheduled at the venue for Saturday, July 4.

BRP vs MCC Dream11 prediction: BRP vs MCC Dream11 team from squads

BRP vs MCC Dream11 prediction: BRP Squad

Varun Mehta, Jan Hoffman, Muhammad Ansar, Chirag Kheradiya, Mark Smart, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Vivek Raxwal, Suresh Ramaro, Sandeep Naidu, Sudeep Roy, Amol Kshirsagar, Ali Kashif, Machris Dias, Basavantaray Madival, Ajinkya Dhamdhere.

BRP vs MCC Dream11 prediction: MCC Squad

Syed Abdul-Wahab, Shiv Ramamurthy, Jitesh Mattakot, Lal Mohan, Rajesh Kusuma, Gireesh Brahmadasan, Sandip Singh, Manu Paul, Yograj Sahani, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Dhanushka Sandaruwan, Om Sharma, Prem Yadav, Titto Poulose, John Jacob, Sunil Ambar, Anil Paul, Felix Irudayadhasan, Ashkar Naduparambil, Jobi Samuel, Subin George, Zainul Abid.

BRP vs MCC Dream11 prediction: BRP vs MCC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Syed Abdul-Wahab

Batsmen – Chirag Kheradiya (c), Mark Smart, Gireesh Brahmadasan, Jan Hoffman, Sandip Singh

All-rounders – Suresh Ramaro (vc), Om Sharma

Bowlers – Ali Kashif, Sunil Ambar, Anil Paul

BRP vs MCC Dream11 prediction

BRP start off as favourites to win the BRP vs MCC live match.

Please note that the above BRP vs MCC Dream11 prediction, BRP vs MCC Dream11 team and BRP vs MCC Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The BRP vs MCC Dream11 team and BRP vs MCC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: European Cricket Twitter