BSCR Vs BECC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Dresden Live

BSC Rehberge (BSCR) will take on Berline Eagles (BECC) in the second match of the ECS T10 Dresden tournament this week. The match between the two teams will be played at the Ostrapark Cricket Ground on Tuesday, August 11 at 2:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our BSCR vs BECC Dream11 prediction, BSCR vs BECC Dream11 team and BSCR vs BECC Dream11 top picks.

BSCR vs BECC Dream11 prediction and preview

Berlin Eagles CC made a poor start to the tournament as they lost to USG Chemnitz and RC Dresden in succession. USGC beat them by 20 runs, while RC Dresden thrashed them by 10 wickets. On the other hand, BSC Rehberge have not played a single match so far. However, seeing as the Eagles performed on Day 1, BSC Rehberge will start as the favourites in this meeting.

BSCR vs BECC Dream11 prediction: BSCR vs BECC Dream11 team, complete squads

BSCR vs BECC Dream11 prediction: BSCR vs BECC Dream11 team: BSCR squad

Shahnawaz Ahmad, Imran Chaudhry, Salman Azhar, Masood Hasan, Ali Butt, Sajid Liaqat, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Sohel Mia, Javed Iqbal, Imran Bukhari, Yousaf Khan,Jafer Luqman, Musthafa Muhammed, Asad Naqvi, Saeed Safi, Ijaz Ahmad, Ganidu Arumadura, Saddam Gill, Ronson Muliyil, Sadiq Sabah, Atta ur Rahman Shinwari.

BSCR vs BECC Dream11 prediction: BSCR vs BECC Dream11 team: BECC squad

Reuben Davies, Chamila Bandara, Khaliq Zaman, Bashar Khan, Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Arasalan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Naseer Hamed, Zeeshan Sahi, Mohammad Shinwari, Nouman Stanikzai, Aslamkhan Zadran, Ali Abbas, Karan Singh, Arshad Tauseef, Omkar Patil, Mudassir Bacha, Saad Javed, Karan Singh, Habibullah Safi, Ali Abbass, Abdul Wajid, Usman Hadi.

BSCR vs BECC Dream11 top picks

Reuben Davies

Shahnawaz Ahmad

Javed Iqbal

Bashar Khan

BSCR vs BECC Dream11 prediction: BSCR vs BECC probable playing XI

BSCR vs BECC Dream11 prediction: BSCR vs BECC probable playing XI: BSCR

Shahnawaz Ahmad, Imran Chaudhry, Salman Azhar, Masood Hasan, Ali Butt, Sajid Liaqat, Nooruddin Mujadaddy, Sohel Mia, Javed Iqbal, Imran Bukhari, Yousaf Khan.

BSCR vs BECC Dream11 prediction: BSCR vs BECC probable Playing XI: BECC

Reuben Davies, Chamila Bandara, Khaliq Zaman, Bashar Khan, Kashif Mahmood, Farhad Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Arasalan Khan, Younis Ahmadzai, Naseer Hamed, Zeeshan Sahi.

BSCR vs BECC Dream11 team

BSCR vs BECC Dream11 prediction

As per our BSCR vs BECC Dream11 prediction, BSCR will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BSCR vs BECC Dream11 prediction, BSCR vs BECC Dream11 top picks and BSCR vs BECC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BSCR vs BECC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

