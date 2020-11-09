BSH Vs CTL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

Badalona Shaheen CC will take on Catalunya Cricket Club in the final match of the day in ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, November 9. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 7:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our BSH vs CTL match prediction, probable BSH vs CTL playing11 and BSH vs CTL Dream11 team. The BSH vs CTL live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

BSH vs CTL Live: BSH vs CTL Dream11 prediction and preview

BSH did not have a great start to the tournament after losing to Falco CC in the opening match by 4 runs. For BSH, Kuldeep Lal performed well with the bat scoring an unbeaten 54 but his efforts went in vain as the team only managed to score 86/5 from 10 overs. Despite the loss, they would be hoping to come back strong versus CTL in the upcoming match.

On the other hand, CTL began their campaign on winning note, beating KCC by 8 wickets. Chasing 82 runs to win, CTL batsmen chipped in with useful contributions to guide the team past the finish line. Ibrar Hussain was the star player, picking up three wickets with the ball. Expect this clash to be exciting with both teams looking to field their best players in the BSH vs CTL playing 11

BSH vs CTL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BSH vs CTL Dream11 team

BSH vs CTL Dream11 prediction: BSH squad for BSH vs CTL Dream11 team

Babar Khan (wk), Bilawal Khan, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Dilawar Khan (c), Sajawal Khan, Adeel Abbas, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad, Hamza Saleem, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Nazim Muhammad, Adil Hassan, H Ali, Mustafa Saleem, Hamza Malik, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Hamza Sanwal

BSH vs CTL Dream11 prediction: CTL squad for BSH vs CTL Dream11 team

Yasir Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Naveed Aslam, Muhammad Armghan Khan (c), Rauf Zaman (wk), Nisar Ahmed, A Javeed Raja, Ali Azam, Shahbaz Shaukat, Syed Khawar, G Singh, Syed Rizvi, Saqib Latif, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Rafique, Muhammad Safdar Khan (wk), Muhammad Asif, Zahid Javed Butt, M Asghar, Zeeshan Riaz, Mubashir Ali, Nadim Hussain, Abdul Awan, Pavan Kumar, Sharique Agha, Mujahid Ali, N Arif

BSH vs CTL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BSH vs CTL Dream11 team

Kuldeep Lal

Ibrar Hussain

Naveed Aslam

Hamza Saleem

BSH vs CTL match prediction: BSH vs CTL Dream11 team

BSH vs CTL live: BSH vs CTL Dream11 prediction

As per our BSH vs CTL Dream11 prediction, BSH will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BSH vs CTL Dream11 prediction, top picks and BSH vs CTL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BSH vs CTL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

