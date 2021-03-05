BSH Vs HAW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Badalona Shaheen are all set to face Hawks in Match 99 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The BSH vs HAW match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Friday, March 5, 2021. Here is our BSH vs HAW Dream11 prediction, BSH vs HAW Dream11 team and BSH vs HAW playing 11. The BSH vs HAW live streaming will be available on FanCode.

BSH vs HAW Dream11 prediction: BSH vs HAW match preview

This is the second match of the day for Badalona Shaheen who play the Punjab Warriors in their first match of the day. They are currently third on the points table with 8 points and in the last 5 matches, BSH has lost just once and won four matches. Hawks are in fourth spot and also in good form. They have just one loss in their last five matches and will look to continue their fine form and will look to enter the top two at the end of the day.

The last time these two sides met each other, it was Badalona Shaheen who came out on the top. In that match, BSH started brilliantly with the ball as both their opening bowlers picked up early wickets. However, the Hawks managed to score 99 runs in their full quota of overs.. Badalona Shaheen chased down the total comfortably in 6.3 overs.

BSH vs HAW live prediction: Squad details for BSH vs HAW Dream11 team

BSH: Hamza Saleem, Babar Khan (wk), Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Sajawal Khan, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan (c), Sarmad Ali, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Qasim Hussain, Mustafa Saleem, Suleman Hassan, Adeel Abbas, Badar Iqbal, Shafeer Mohammad.

HAW: Muhammad Sohail, Hassan Mujtaba, Zain Ul Abiddin, Waheed Elahi, Muhammad Hanzala, Abdul Haseeb, Kamraan Zia, Inzamam Gulfam, Khurram Shahzad, Naqash Ahmad, Muhammad Sanaullah, Umair Muhammad, Umar Latif, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Bilal, Shakil Ahmed, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Faisal Aslam, Faisal Mahmood, Muhammad Shahbaz, Aamir Javid, Qamar Razaq, Hamza Meer.

BSH vs HAW match prediction: Top picks for BSH vs HAW playing 11

Hamza Saleem

Dilawar Khan

Umar Latif

Kamran Zia

BSH vs HAW Dream11 live: BSH vs HAW Dream11 team

BSH vs HAW live: BSH vs HAW match prediction

As per our BSH vs HAW Dream11 prediction, BSH will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BSH vs HAW match prediction and BSH vs HAW playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BSH vs HAW Dream11 team and BSH vs HAW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

