BSH Vs HAW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Badalona Shaheen will take on the Hawks in the 34th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, February 16 at 7:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our BSH vs HAW Dream11 prediction, probable BSH vs HAW playing 11 and BSH vs HAW Dream11 team.

BSH vs HAW Dream11 prediction: BSH vs HAW match preview

Badalona Shaheen will open their ECS T10 Barcelona campaign versus Falco while the Hawks will play against the Punjab Warriors in their first match of this season. Speaking about their previous performance, BSH missed out on a place in the European Cricket Series Barcelona Final last time around following a nail-biting two-run defeat to Pak I Care, who went on to win the tournament. BSH, however, won the Bronze Final. This time around they will look to go one better and win the title. Having played a game, both sides will have a fair idea of the pitch and the conditions. This could prove to be an interesting contest between the two sides looking to make a mark.

BSH vs HAW Dream11 prediction: Squad details for BSH vs HAW Dream11 team

BSH: Babar Khan, Awais Ahmed, Hamza Ali, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Saleem, Mustafa Saleem, Malik-Mati Ur-Rehman, Adil Hassan, Atiq-Malik Ur-Rehman, Malik-Sami Ur-Rehman, Awais Khan, Badar Iqbal, Umair Javed, Murad Ali, Shafeer Mohammad

HAW: Muhammad Sohail, Hassan Mujtaba, Zain Ul Abiddin, Waheed Elahi, Muhammad Hanzala, Abdul Haseeb, Kamraan Zia, Inzamam Gulfam, Khurram Shahzad, Naqash Ahmad, Muhammad Sanaullah, Umair Muhammad, Umar Latif, Zafar Farhan, Muhammad Bilal, Shakil Ahmed, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Faisal Aslam, Faisal Mahmood, Muhammad Shahbaz, Aamir Javid, Qamar Razaq, Hamza Meer

BSH vs HAW live: Top picks for BSH vs HAW Dream11 team

Hamza Saleem

Muhammad Sohail

Sajawal Khan

Sarmad Ali

BSH vs HAW playing 11: BSH vs HAW Dream11 team

BSH vs HAW live: BSH vs HAW match prediction

As per our prediction, BSH will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BSH vs HAW match prediction and BSH vs HAW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BSH vs HAW Dream11 team and BSH vs HAW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

