BSH Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

Badalona Shaheen CC will be taking on Bangladesh Kings CC in the 10th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, November 11. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our BSH vs KCC match prediction, probable BSH vs KCC playing11 and BSH vs KCC Dream11 team. The BSH vs KCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

BSH vs KCC live: BSH vs KCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the teams will be coming into the match following a win in their previous encounter. BSH won their previous match versus Pak I Care by 9 wickets courtesy of splendid performance from Kuldeep Lal. Lal produced an excellent performance with both bat and ball returning with figures of 4/5 from 2 overs and then scoring 32 runs with the bat to guide his team to win.

KCC, on the other hand, came out victorious versus Falcao CC in their previous match. Having restricted their opponent to 92/9 courtesy of some fine bowling performance from Moshiur Rahman (2/6) and Md Siraj Nipo (2/11), KCC chased down the target with 6 wickets to spare courtesy a fine unbeaten 46-run knock from Shakil Mia. Fans can expect a great contest between bat and ball.

BSH vs KCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BSH vs KCC Dream11 team

BSH vs KCC Dream11 prediction: BSH squad for BSH vs KCC Dream11 team

Babar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad, Hamza Saleem, Badar Iqbal, Kuldeep Lal, Adeel Abbas, Hamza Ali, Nazim Muhammad, Adil Hassan, Mustafa Saleem, Hamza Malik, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Hamza Sanwal, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Malik Mati Ur Rehman.

BSH vs KCC Dream11 prediction: KCC squad for BSH vs KCC Dream11 team

Shakil Mia, Jubed Miah, Sofiqul Islam, Moshiur Rahman, Hussain Aminul, MD Shafiullah, Md Siraj Nipo, Tahed Ahmed, Omar Ali, Mohammed Shemu, Mosaraf Hossain, MD Rahul, Soyful Islam, Ajamal Naseri, Miah Jakir, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, MD Saiful Islam, Mahfujul Alam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Muhammad Numan, MD Shofi Ahmed, Saqib Muhammad, Shahedur Rahman, Muhammad Asjed.

BSH vs KCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BSH vs KCC playing 11

Kuldeep Lal

Hamza Saleem

Umair Javed

Shakil Mia

BSH vs KCC match prediction: BSH vs KCC Dream11 team

BSH vs KCC live: BSH vs KCC Dream11 prediction

As per our BSH vs KCC Dream11 prediction, BSH will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BSH vs KCC Dream11 prediction, top picks and BSH vs KCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BSH vs KCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

