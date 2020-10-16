BSH Vs PKCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Badalona Shaheen CC will square off with Pakcelona CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 16. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 8:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our BSH vs PKCC match prediction and BSH vs PKCC Dream11 team. The BSH vs PKCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

BSH vs PKCC live: BSH vs PKCC Dream11 prediction and preview

BSH are currently second on the points table and have won two and lost one match in the tournament so far. They will be looking to not only bounce back with a win but also challenge for the top spot on the points table. On the other hand, PKCC have played just one match and registered a win in that contest. With two points up for grabs, both teams will be looking for nothing less than a win.

BSH vs PKCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BSH vs PKCC Dream11 team

BSH vs PKCC Dream11 prediction: BSH squad for BSH vs PKCC Dream11 team

Umair Javed, Dilawar Khan, Nazim Muhammad, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Ali, Malik-Mati Ur-Rehman, Atiq-Malik Ur-Rehman, Shafeer Mohammed, Babar Khan, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Mustafa Saleem, Adil Hassan, Babar Iqbal, Hamza Sanwal, Malik-Sami Ur-Rehman

BSH vs PKCC Dream11 prediction: PKCC squad for BSH vs PKCC Dream11 team

Muhammad Adnan, Ajaz Arif, Ameer Hamza, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Azeem Azam, Mohammad Noman Riaz, Asad Ali, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Mansab Ali, Muhammad Faiz-Ul-Hassan, Muhammad Asim Butt, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Muhammad Ramzan, Saleem Haider, Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Iftikhar, Raja Shahzad, Ramiz Mehmood, Nouman Rukhsar, Shahzad Khan, Ali Imran, Adalat Ali, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Moazzam Javed, Tanveer Shah, Syed Abu Hussain

BSH vs PKCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from BSH vs PKCC Dream11 team

B Khan

H Saleem

M Adnan

U Javed

BSH vs PKCC Dream11 prediction: BSH vs PKCC Dream11 team

BSH vs PKCC live: BSH vs PKCC Dream11 prediction

As per our BSH vs PKCC Dream11 prediction, BSH will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BSH vs PKCC Dream11 prediction, BSH vs PKCC top picks and BSH vs PKCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BSH vs PKCC match prediction and BSH vs PKCC Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

