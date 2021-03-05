BSH Vs PUW Dream11 Prediction Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Badalona Shaheen are all set to face Punjab Warriors in Match 97 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The BSH vs PUW match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Friday, March 5, 2021. Here is our BSH vs PUW Dream11 prediction, BSH vs PUW Dream11 team and BSH vs PUW playing 11. The BSH vs PUW live streaming will be available on FanCode.

BSH vs PUW Dream11 prediction: BSH vs PUW match preview

For Badalona Shaheen, this match provides them with an opportunity to go on top of the points table as the Punjab Warriors are struggling to register a win. They are currently third on the points table with 8 points and in the last 5 matches, BSH has lost just once and won four matches. Going by their current form, they hold an edge over their opponents.

The Punjab Warriors are second from the bottom and have just two wins to show in the tournament so far in seven ECS matches. This will be the second match of the day for Warriors and they will start the match as underdogs against Badalona Shaheen.

BSH vs PUW live prediction: Squad details for BSH vs PUW Dream11 team

BSH: Hamza Saleem, Babar Khan (wk), Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Sajawal Khan, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan (c), Sarmad Ali, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Qasim Hussain, Mustafa Saleem, Suleman Hassan, Adeel Abbas, Badar Iqbal, Shafeer Mohammad.

PUW: Yuvrajpal Singh, Tejpal Singh, Gagandeep Singh (c), Mohsin Ali, Usama Tariq, Hardeep Singh Jr, Jagdeep Singh, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Hardeep Singh Sr, Charanjeet Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Jaspal Singh, Rishabh, Harjot Singh-I, Muhammad Rizwan, Kuldeep Singh, Palwinder Singh, Awais Raza, Sarabjit Singh, Umair Raja, Jagjeet Singh, Sharma Manish.

BSH vs PUW match prediction: Top picks for BSH vs PUW playing 11

Hamza Saleem

Dilawar Khan

Tejpal Singh

Mohsin Ali

BSH vs PUW Dream11 live: BSH vs PUW Dream11 team

BSH vs PUW live: BSH vs PUW match prediction

As per our BSH vs PUW Dream11 prediction, BSH will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BSH vs PUW match prediction and BSH vs PUW playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BSH vs PUW Dream11 team and BSH vs PUW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

