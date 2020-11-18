BSH Vs RSCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

Badalona Shaheen CC will face Raval Sporting CC in the 30th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, November 18. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our BSH vs RSCC match prediction, probable BSH vs RSCC playing 11 and BSH vs RSCC Dream11 team. The BSH vs RSCC live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

BSH vs RSCC live: BSH vs RSCC Dream11 prediction and preview

BSH are currently looking good in the tournament and in the running for a place in the knockout stages. They are currently on a 3-match unbeaten run and will be coming into the match with momentum on their side. They would be looking to add more misery to the already-struggling RSCC.

On the other hand, RSCC are currently second from bottom and would be eyeing a win to move up the table. This will be their second match of the day and would look to make it two in two. On the basis of the current form, BSH have the upper hand, but RSCC will look to spring in a surprise and pick up two points on offer.

BSH vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BSH vs RSCC Dream11 team

BSH vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: BSH squad for BSH vs RSCC Dream11 team

Babar Khan, Kuldeep Lal, Hamza Saleem, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan, Hamza Ali, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammed, Nazim Muhammad, Mustafa Saleem, Hamza Malik, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Hamza Sanwal, Adeel Hassan, Badar Iqbal, Adeel Abbas.

BSH vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: RSCC squad for BSH vs RSCC Dream11 team

Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Kishitij Patel, Nandan Bathani, Manish Manwani, Shubhdeep Deb, Abhishek Borikar, Yudhvir Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Amit Das, Numan Ali, Usman Ansari, Muhammad Rizwan, Rohin Kumar, Unnatkumar Patel, Lovepreet Singh, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Aamir Manzoor, Himanshu John, Datta Karan, Ishan Patel, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Muhammad Naveed.

BSH vs RSCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BSH vs RSCC playing 11

Kuldeep Lal

Babar Khan

Hamza Saleem

Kishitij Patel

BSH vs RSCC match prediction: BSH vs RSCC Dream11 team

BSH vs RSCC live: BSH vs RSCC Dream11 prediction

As per our BSH vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, BSH will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BSH vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, top picks and BSH vs RSCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BSH vs RSCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

