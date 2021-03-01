BSH Vs TRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Badalona Shaheen is all set to take on Trinitat Royal Stars in Match 78 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The BSH vs TRS match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Monday, March 1, 2021. Here is our BSH vs TRS Dream11 prediction, BSH vs TRS Dream11 team and BSH vs TRS playing 11. The BSH vs TRS live streaming will take place on FanCode.

BSH vs TRS Dream11 prediction: BSH vs TRS match preview

Badalona Shaheen have not had a great season till date and are fifth on the points table. Monday's matches will be crucial for the side as it will decide their fate in the competition. This is the second match of the day for Shaheens who take on the Black Panthers in their first match of the day. A good day here can really turn their season and also help them climb the points table.

On the other hand, the Trinitat team have been the surprise packages of the tournament so far and thanks to some outstanding cricket, the team has proved to be a handy opposition for every team in the competition so far. They would look to continue their fine form in the tournament and also challenge for the top spot. This should be a great contest to watch.

BSH vs TRS live prediction: Top picks for BSH vs TRS Dream11 team

Hamza Saleem

Malik Sami Ur Rehman

Muhammad Fiaz Haider

Aqeel Ansar

BSH vs TRS live prediction: Squad details for BSH vs TRS Dream11 team

BSH: Bilawal Khan, Mustafa Saleem, Sajawal Khan, Suleman Hassan, Badar Iqbal, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Shafeer Mohammad, Umair Javed, Adeel Abbas, Hamza Ali, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Babar Khan (WK), Dilawar Khan (C & WK), Sarmad Ali (WK) and Qasim Hussain.

TRS: Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Ali Meer, Sufian Ansar, Tariq Mehmood, Muhammad Shahzad (wk), Mohsin Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad (c), Haroon Riaz, Hasnain Ali, Kamran Bashir, Waheed Aslam, Amir Abbas, ChyetSureshbhai, Gurjeet Singh, Kashaf Hussain, Mohammad Asad, Muhammad Rafay, Shujat Ali, Ali Raza.

BSH vs TRS Dream11 live: BSH vs TRS Dream11 team

BSH vs TRS live: BSH vs TRS match prediction

As per our BSH vs TRS Dream11 prediction, BSH will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BSH vs TRS match prediction and BSH vs TRS playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BSH vs TRS Dream11 team and BSH vs TRS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

