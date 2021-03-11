BSH Vs TRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream

Badalona Shaheen are all set to face Trinitat Royal Stars in Match 118 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The BSH vs TRS match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Here is our BSH vs TRS Dream11 prediction, BSH vs TRS Dream11 team and BSH vs TRS playing 11. The BSH vs TRS live streaming will be available on FanCode.

BSH vs TRS Dream11 prediction: BSH vs TRS match preview

This is the second match of the day for Trinitat Royal Stars, who play their first match of the day versus Black Panthers. TRS are currently third on the points table and in their last five matches, they have managed to register just 3 wins and lost 2. This match will be an opportunity for them to get closer to the top spot.

This will be the only match of the day for Badalona Shaheen who are currently at the top of the points table. They have so far won six matches and will be eyeing their seventh win. In the last five matches, BSH has 4 wins and 1 loss and they will be eager to continue their fine form and keep hold of the top spot at the end of the day. This should be a great contest to watch between these two teams.

BSH vs TRS live prediction: Squad details for BSH vs TRS Dream11 team

BSH: Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Faiz Haider, Muhammad Ali Meer, Sufian Ansar, Tariq Mehmood, Mohsin Raza, Aqeel Ansar, Amir Shahzad (c), Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Hasnain Ali, Muhammad Shahzad, Shujat Ali, Waheed Aslam, Haroon Riaz, Muhammad Rafay, Ali Raza, Kamran Bashir, Gurjeet Singh, Kashaf Hussain, Gurjeet Singh, Kashaf Hussain and Mohammad Asad.

TRS: Hamza Saleem, Babar Khan (wk), Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Hamza Ali, Sajawal Khan, Bilawal Khan, Dilawar Khan (c), Sarmad Ali, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Qasim Hussain, Mustafa Saleem, Suleman Hassan, Adeel Abbas, Badar Iqbal, Shafeer Mohammad.

BSH vs TRS match prediction: Top picks for BSH vs TRS playing 11

Hamza Saleem

Sarmad Ali

Muhammad Ali Meer

Aqeel Ansar

BSH vs TRS Dream11 live: BSH vs TRS Dream11 team

BSH vs TRS live: BSH vs TRS match prediction

As per our BSH vs TRS Dream11 prediction, TRS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The BSH vs TRS match prediction and BSH vs TRS playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BSH vs TRS Dream11 team and BSH vs TRS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket website

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.