BSH Vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

Badalona Shaheen are set to face United CC Girona in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, October 12. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our BSH vs UCC match prediction, BSH vs UCC Dream11 team and the probable BSH vs UCC playing 11. The BSH vs UCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

BSH vs UCC live: BSH vs UCC Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the first match of the tournament and both teams will look to make a winning start to their campaign. Overall 16 teams will be taking part in the competition with 60 T10 matches to be played over three weeks. Coming to the form of both the teams ahead of the BSH vs UCC live game, BSH are an experienced side in the T10 format and had won the T10 competition back in 2018.

🏏🇪🇸 Anticipation is rising ahead of European Cricket Series Barcelona. Here's the 16 teams, @Cricket_Espana and Cataluyna Cricket Association flags draped. All the latest 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/npZKedWQwa — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 10, 2020

With some strong players in their side, BSH will eye a win. UCC are also a fine team and were crowned champions of the Girona Super Sixes 2018. Fans can expect a thrilling BSH vs UCC live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the BSH vs UCC playing 11.

BSH vs UCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BSH vs UCC Dream11 team

BSH vs UCC Dream11 prediction: BSH squads for BSH vs UCC Dream11 team

Umair Javed, Dilawar Khan, Nazim Muhammad, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Ali, Malik-Mati Ur-Rehman, Atiq-Malik Ur-Rehman, Shafeer Mohammed, Babar Khan, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Mustafa Saleem, Adil Hassan, Babar Iqbal, Hamza Sanwal, Malik-Sami Ur-Rehman.

BSH vs UCC Dream11 prediction: UCC squads for BSH vs UCC Dream11 team

Rajwinder Singh, Kamran Muhammad, Shafat Ali Syed, Harvinder Singh, Suleman Akhtar Lodhi, Paramvir Singh, Sachin, Amar Shakoor Jan, Imran Ishaque Shahid, Sumair Safdar Khan, Shakil Ahmed, Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Shabbir, Muhammad Shakeel, Muhammad Ehsan, Raja Umer Abbas, Adil Ali, Mirza Basharat Aziz, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Tarandeep Singh Pannu, Muhammad Sheraz, Syed Faisal Hussain, Hikmat Khan, Muhammad Amir Jafri

BSH vs UCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from BSH vs UCC Dream11 team

Babar Khan

Mirza Basharat Aziz

Muhammad Kamran

Tarandeep Singh Pannu

BSH vs UCC Dream11 prediction: BSH vs UCC Dream11 team

BSH vs UCC Dream11 prediction

As per our BSH vs UCC match prediction, BSH will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The BSH vs UCC Dream11 prediction, BSH vs UCC top picks and BSH vs UCCDream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BSH vs UCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

