BSH Vs UCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Badalona Shaheen are set to face United CC Girona in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, October 12. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 12:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our BSH vs UCC match prediction, BSH vs UCC Dream11 team and the probable BSH vs UCC playing 11. The BSH vs UCC live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Also Read: People Playing Cricket In London With No Social Distancing
This is the first match of the tournament and both teams will look to make a winning start to their campaign. Overall 16 teams will be taking part in the competition with 60 T10 matches to be played over three weeks. Coming to the form of both the teams ahead of the BSH vs UCC live game, BSH are an experienced side in the T10 format and had won the T10 competition back in 2018.
🏏🇪🇸 Anticipation is rising ahead of European Cricket Series Barcelona. Here's the 16 teams, @Cricket_Espana and Cataluyna Cricket Association flags draped. All the latest 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/npZKedWQwa— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 10, 2020
With some strong players in their side, BSH will eye a win. UCC are also a fine team and were crowned champions of the Girona Super Sixes 2018. Fans can expect a thrilling BSH vs UCC live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the BSH vs UCC playing 11.
Also Read: IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Reveals Turning Point In Delhi's Close Loss Against Mumbai
Umair Javed, Dilawar Khan, Nazim Muhammad, Sajawal Khan, Hamza Ali, Malik-Mati Ur-Rehman, Atiq-Malik Ur-Rehman, Shafeer Mohammed, Babar Khan, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Hamza Saleem Dar, Mustafa Saleem, Adil Hassan, Babar Iqbal, Hamza Sanwal, Malik-Sami Ur-Rehman.
Also Read: Third Edition Of Women's T20 Challenge To Get Underway From November 4
Rajwinder Singh, Kamran Muhammad, Shafat Ali Syed, Harvinder Singh, Suleman Akhtar Lodhi, Paramvir Singh, Sachin, Amar Shakoor Jan, Imran Ishaque Shahid, Sumair Safdar Khan, Shakil Ahmed, Khalid Ahmadi, Muhammad Shabbir, Muhammad Shakeel, Muhammad Ehsan, Raja Umer Abbas, Adil Ali, Mirza Basharat Aziz, Mirza Imtiaz Asghar, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Tarandeep Singh Pannu, Muhammad Sheraz, Syed Faisal Hussain, Hikmat Khan, Muhammad Amir Jafri
Also read: Yuvraj Hopes For An 'environment Where A Girl Child Can Freely Bloom'; Bats For Equality
Babar Khan
Mirza Basharat Aziz
Muhammad Kamran
Tarandeep Singh Pannu
As per our BSH vs UCC match prediction, BSH will be favourites to win the match.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer reveals turning point in Delhi's close loss against Mumbai
10 hours ago
People playing cricket in London with no social distancing
10 hours ago
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets to grab pole position
15 hours ago
IPL 2020: Tewatia, Parag snap Rajasthan's four-match losing streak
13 hours ago
Yuvraj hopes for an 'environment where a girl child can freely bloom'; bats for equality
13 hours ago
IPL 2020: Smith hails Tewatia & Parag's composure as Rajasthan defeat Hyderabad
13 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points