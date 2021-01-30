BT Vs MA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League Match Preview

The Bangla Tigers (BT) and the Maratha Arabians (MA) will collide in the upcoming match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday, January 30 at 4:00 PM local time (5:30 PM IST). The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our BT vs MA Dream11 prediction, probable BT vs MA playing 11 and BT vs MA Dream11 team.

The Maratha Arabians are currently at the second spot of the Abu Dhabi T10 League Group A standings with two points. Mosaddek Hossain and team have played two games so far in the competition, winning and losing one each. The Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, are at the basement position of the chart as they have lost their opening match against the Delhi Bulls.

Date: Saturday, January 30, 2021

Time: 4:00 PM local time, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher (c), Tom Moores (w), Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Isuru Udana, David Wiese, Adam Hose, Rameez Shahzad, Aryan Lakra, Matheesha Pathirana

Abdul Shakoor (w), Javed Ahmadi, Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Ishan Malhotra, Muktar Ali, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Pravin Tambe, Amjad Gul Khan, Syed Haider Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Ravinderpal Singh, Maroof Merchant

Bangla Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad

Maratha Arabians: Javed Ahmadi, Mosaddek Hossain, Yamin Ahmadzai

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor

Batsmen: Andre Fletcher (vc), Afif Hossain, Javed Ahmadi, Laurie Evans

All-Rounders: Karim Janat, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain (c)

Bowlers: Qais Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yamin Ahmadzai

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Maratha Arabians will come out on top in this contest.

🎉 MATCHDAY 🎉



Bangla Tigers will take on Maratha Arabians tonight in match number 7 of the T10 League. Let's get the roar started. 🐯💥#BanglaTigers #AbuDhabiT10 #LetsGoHunt pic.twitter.com/VaiMipsyca — Bangla Tigers (@BanglaTigers_ae) January 30, 2021

Note: The BT vs MA match prediction and BT vs MA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BT vs MA Dream11 team and BT vs MA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Bangla Tigers/ Twitter

