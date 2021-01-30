BT Vs MA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League Match Preview

Quick links:
The Bangla Tigers (BT) and the Maratha Arabians (MA) will collide in the upcoming match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Saturday, January 30 at 4:00 PM local time (5:30 PM IST). The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our BT vs MA Dream11 prediction, probable BT vs MA playing 11 and BT vs MA Dream11 team.
The Maratha Arabians are currently at the second spot of the Abu Dhabi T10 League Group A standings with two points. Mosaddek Hossain and team have played two games so far in the competition, winning and losing one each. The Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, are at the basement position of the chart as they have lost their opening match against the Delhi Bulls.
Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher (c), Tom Moores (w), Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Isuru Udana, David Wiese, Adam Hose, Rameez Shahzad, Aryan Lakra, Matheesha Pathirana
Abdul Shakoor (w), Javed Ahmadi, Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Ishan Malhotra, Muktar Ali, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Pravin Tambe, Amjad Gul Khan, Syed Haider Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Ravinderpal Singh, Maroof Merchant
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Maratha Arabians will come out on top in this contest.
🎉 MATCHDAY 🎉— Bangla Tigers (@BanglaTigers_ae) January 30, 2021
Bangla Tigers will take on Maratha Arabians tonight in match number 7 of the T10 League. Let's get the roar started. 🐯💥#BanglaTigers #AbuDhabiT10 #LetsGoHunt pic.twitter.com/VaiMipsyca
