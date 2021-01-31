BT Vs NW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League Match Preview

The Bangla Tigers (BT) and Northern Warriors (NW) will collide in the upcoming match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Sunday, January 31 at 6:15 PM local time (7:45 PM IST). The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our BT vs NW Dream11 prediction, probable BT vs NW playing 11 and BT vs NW Dream11 team.

BT vs NW Dream11 prediction: BT vs NW Dream11 preview

The upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League match is expected to be a cracker, considering the talents the two teams boast. Bangla Tigers would enter the game with Andre Fletcher being their best batsmen and Qais Ahmad leading the bowling attack. Northern Warriors, on the other hand, also boast an impressive line-up with Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen and Rayad Emrit expected to shine.

BT vs NW live: BT vs NW Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Sunday, January 31, 2021

Time: 6:15 PM local time, 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

BT vs NW Dream11 prediction: BT vs NW Dream11 team, squad list

BT vs NW Dream11 prediction: Bangla Tigers squad

Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher, Tom Moores, Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Isuru Udana, David Wiese, Adam Hose, Rameez Shahzad, Aryan Lakra, Matheesha Pathirana

BT vs NW Dream11 prediction: Northern Warriors squad

Nicholas Pooran, Lendl Simmons, Wahab Riaz, Rayad Emrit, Rovman Powell, Wayne Parnell, Fabian Allen, Ansh Tandon, Waheed Ahmed, Brandon King, Maheesh Theekshana, Junaid Siddique, Waseem Muhammad, Kjorn Ottley, Sujeet Parbatani, Dhananjaya Lakshan

BT vs NW Dream11 prediction: BT vs NW Dream11 team, top picks

Bangla Tigers: Andre Fletcher, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad

Northern Warriors: Lendl Simmons, Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit

BT vs NW Dream11 prediction: BT vs NW Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles

Batsmen: Andre Fletcher (c), Lendl Simmons, Rovman Powell, Brandon King

All-Rounders: Fabian Allen, Karim Janat, Rameez Shahzad

Bowlers: Qais Ahmad, Rayad Emrit, Maheesh Theekshana

BT vs NW live: BT vs NW match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Bangla Tigers will come out on top in this contest.

💥 THE TEAM IS SET 💥



Presenting to you the squad of Bangla Tigers for the 4th season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. 🐯@T10League #BanglaTigers #AbuDhabiT10 #LetsgoHunt pic.twitter.com/KeBFdckSEK — Bangla Tigers (@BanglaTigersT10) December 23, 2020

Note: The BT vs NW match prediction and BT vs NW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BT vs NW Dream11 team and BT vs NW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: T10 League/ Twitter

