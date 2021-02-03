BT Vs QAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Match Preview

The Bangla Tigers are set to face the Qalandars in the upcoming match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Wednesday, February 3 at 5:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our BT vs QAL Dream11 prediction, probable BT vs QAL playing 11 and BT vs QAL Dream11 team.

BT vs QAL Dream11 prediction: BT vs QAL Dream11 preview

Bangla Tigers are currently fourth on the super league points table after 4 matches. They have 2 wins and 2 losses and are eyeing on for their third win when they take on a strong Qalandars side in the upcoming clash. Their previous match was versus struggling Pune Devils side, which they went onto win by 8 wickets.

After the second day of Super League matches, @delhibullst10 sit at the top of the table!#inabudhabi #abudhabit10 pic.twitter.com/f50MaAyt47 — T10 League (@T10League) February 2, 2021

Qalandars, on the other hand, are going strong and currently occupy the second spot on the points table. They are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far, however, it is the net run rate which has kept them away from claiming the top spot on the points table. The match versus Tigers presents them with an opportunity to go on top of the table as well as keep their unbeaten run intact. This match promises to be a cracker of a contest.

BT vs QAL Dream11 prediction: Probable BT vs QAL playing 11

BT: Johnson Charles (wk), Andre Fletcher (c), Afif Hossain, Chirag Suri, Tom Moores, Karim Janat, George Garton, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Fazalhaq Farooqi

QAL: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar (c), Asif Ali, Ben Dunk (wk), Shahid Afridi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Danyal Ahmed, Sultan Ahmed

BT vs QAL Dream11 prediction: Top picks for BT vs QAL Dream11 team

Sohail Akhtar

Chris Jordan

Andre Fletcher

Qais Ahmad

BT vs QAL match prediction: BT vs QAL Dream11 team

BT vs QAL live: BT vs QAL match prediction

As per our BT vs QAL Dream11 prediction, QAL should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The BT vs QAL Dream11 prediction, top picks and BT vs QAL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BT vs QAL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: T10 League / Twitter

