BTC Vs CLU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish T10 League Live

Bengal Tigers Cricket Club (BTC) will take on Club 71 in the first match of the Finnish T10 League this weekend.The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 7 at 12:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. Here is our BTC vs CLU Dream11 team and BTC vs CLU Dream11 prediction along with the BTC vs CLU Dream11 top picks.

BTC vs CLU Dream11 preview

The Tigers are expected to go with a similar squad that played in the earlier T20 tournament. BTC will depend on Mazidul Islam and Mehran Amin to get runs during the tournament. The team has a settled bowling unit and will look to restrict the opponent on the scoreboard. On the other hand, Club 71, who have a comparatively inexperienced side will look to put up a good fight this weekend.

BTC vs CLU Dream11 prediction: Squads to form BTC vs CLU Dream11 Team

BTC vs CLU Dream11 prediction: BTC squad

Muhammad Imrul Abedin (WK), Tushar Sarkar, Shahrukh Ali, Nurul Huda, Habib Al Amin, Mehran Amin, Tonmoy Saha (Kumar) (C), Osman Ibrahim, Belayet Khan, Rony Sardar, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Sowgat Kundu, Mazidul Islam, Sarwar Jahan, Naser Akhand, Abu Hanif Khan, Mohiuddin-Al Belal, Shahed Alam, Mannan Sorhabbali Arshed, Mohammad Rony.

BTC vs CLU Dream11 prediction: Club 71 squad

Md Moniruzzaman (WK), Udoy Hossen Khan Khan, Ridwan Hossan, Bayzid Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Tanvir Ahmed, Foiz Rahman, Md Hyat Ullah Shimo, Masum Billah, Atik Rahman, Muhammad Shofiullah, Azim Imran, Ikhtiar Islam, Mohammad Ratan, Sohan Ibrahim, Roman Miah, Masum Billah, Hasibur Hassan, Jannaten Nayem, Ashraful Islam Khan, Tohin Khan, Arif Hossain, Sehab Saykath, Sana Ullah

BTC vs CLU Dream11 top picks

Tonmoy Saha

Belayat Khan

Muhammad Imrul Abedin

Nurul Huda

BTC vs CLU Dream11 prediction: BTC vs CLU predicted playing XI

BTC vs CLU Dream11 prediction: BTC

Muhammad Imrul Abedin (WK), Tushar Sarkar, Shahrukh Ali, Nurul Huda, Habib Al Amin, Mehran Amin, Tonmoy Saha (Kumar) (C), Osman Ibrahim, Belayet Khan, Rony Sardar, Md Jabed Khan Sohag.

BTC vs CLU Dream11 prediction: CLU

Md Moniruzzaman (WK), Udoy Hossen Khan , Bayzid Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Tanvir Ahmed, Foiz Rahman, Md Hyat Ullah Shimo, Masum Billah, Atik Rahman, Muhammad Shofiullah

BTC vs CLU Dream11 prediction: BTC vs CLU Dream11 team

BTC vs CLU Dream11 prediction

BTC will start off as favourites to win this match.

Note: Please note that the above BTC vs CLU Dream11 prediction, BTC vs CLU Dream11 team and BTC vs CLU Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The BTC vs CLU Dream11 team and BTC vs CLU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: FINLAND CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)