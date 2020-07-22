Finnish Premier League T20 BTC Vs GHC Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Bengal Tigers CC will be up against Greater Helsinki CC in the upcoming clash of Finnish Premier League T20 at the Kerava National Cricket Ground. Bengal Tigers CC are 5th on the points table with 5 points to their name. They have managed to win 2 games out of the 7 played in the tournament so far (Losses 4, Draws 1).

Bengal Tigers CC lost against KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti in their last game. As for Greater Helsinki CC, they are on the last spot of the Finnish Premier League T20 points table. They have found success in only one game in the tournament so far (Losses 6). Greater Helsinki CC lost against FPC in their last match.

Finnish Premier League T20: BTC vs GHC live streaming

There will be no BTC vs GHC live telecast in India. However, the BTC vs GHC live streaming and BTC vs GHC live scores will be available on FanCode by Dream Sports. Meanwhile, the BTC vs GHC live scores will be available on the official Cricket Finland Twitter handle. Here are the other BTC vs GHC live streaming details:

BTC vs GHC live match venue: Kerava National Cricket ground

BTC vs GHC live match date: Wednesday, July 22

BTC vs GHC live venue: 8.30 pm IST

Finnish Premier League T20: BTC vs GHC live streaming, pitch and weather report

The temperature ahead of the BTC vs GHC live streaming is expected to hover around 11 degrees Celsius. The climate, according to Accuweather, is predicted to be cloudy at the time of the match. The pitch has displayed variable behaviour throughout the tournament. A score in the range of 120-140 could be difficult to chase.

Finnish Premier League T20: BTC vs GHC live squad update

BTC vs GHC live scores: Bengal Tigers CC (BTC)

Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Mazidul Islam, Mehran Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Naser Akhand, Abu Hanif Khan, Amid Raja-bangshi, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam, Jabed Kaisar, Mohammad Nurujjaman-ripon, Tonmoy Saha, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Mohammad Rony, Rony Sardar, Shahrukh Ali, Muhammad Abul Hasnat.

BTC vs GHC live scores: Greater Helsinki CC (GHC)

Abdullah Attiqe, Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Kamran Waheed, Ali Waris, Ronald Peter, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Kashif Muhammad, Iatazaz Hussain, Sohail Amin, Rizwan Ali.

Likely BTC vs GHC playing 11s

Bengal Tigers CC : Muhammad Imrul-Abedin (WK), Mehran Amin, Habib Al-Amin, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Tonmoy Saha, Rony Sardar, Mazidul Islam, Sarwar Jahan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam.

Greater Helsinki CC: Abdullah Attiqe (WK), Asad Ijaz, Ghulfam Nazir, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Kashif Muhammad, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Iatazaz Hussain, Choudhary-Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmad, Rizwan Ali.

(Image courtesy: Finland Cricket Instagram)