BTC Vs GHG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier T20 League Live

Bengal Tiger Cricket Club (BTC) will take on GYM Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) in the league stage match of the Finnish Premier T20 League this week. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 10 at 8:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. Here is our BTC vs GHG Dream11 team and BTC vs GHG Dream11 prediction along with the BTC vs GHG Dream11 top picks.

BTC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: Squads to form BTC vs GHG Dream11 team

BTC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: BTC squad

Muhammad Imrul-Abedin (wk), Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Mehran Amin, Mazidul Islam, Abu Hanif Khan, Naser Akhand, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al Al-Belal, Shahid Alam, Tonmoy Saha (c), Mohammed Rony, Rony Sardar, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Shahrukh Ali, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi

BTC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: GHG squad

Shahid Gondal, Irfan Yousefzai, Faisal Shahzad (C), Simranjeet Brar (WK), Amjad Jaleel, Muhammad Hasan, Muhammad Gawas, Javed Jan, Mohammed Azhar, Atti Rehman, Qais Yousufzai, Nouman Raza, Pankaj Saharan, Noufal Khalid, Umair Akhtar

BTC vs GHG Dream11 top picks

Belayat Khan

Faisal Shahzad

Tonmoy Saha

Simranjeet Brar

BTC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: BTC vs GHG predicted playing XI

BTC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: BTC

Mohiuddin Al Al-Belal, Nurul Huda, Tonmoy Saha (C), Habib Al Amin, Belayat Khan, Mehran Amin, Rony Sardar, Muhammad Imrul-Abedin (WK), Sarwar Jahan, Shahrukh Ali, Jabed Kaisar.

BTC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: GHG

Shahid Gondal, Irfan Yousefzai, Faisal Shahzad (C), Simranjeet Brar (WK), Amjad Jaleel, Muhammad Hasan, Muhammad Gawas, Javed Jan, Mohammed Azhar, Atti Rehman, Qais Yousufzai

BTC vs GHG Dream11 prediction: BTC vs GHG Dream11 team

Here is the BTC vs GHG Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

BTC vs GHG Dream11 prediction

GHG will start off as favourites to win this match.

Note: Please note that the above BTC vs GHG Dream11 prediction, BTC vs GHG Dream11 team and BTC vs GHG Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The BTC vs GHG Dream11 team and BTC vs GHG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.