BTC Vs GHG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier T20 League Live

Bengal Tiger Cricket Club (BTC) will take on GYM Helsinki Gymkhana (GHG) in the league stage match of the Finnish Premier T20 League this week. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 10 at 8:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. Here is our BTC vs GHG Dream11 team and BTC vs GHG Dream11 prediction along with the BTC vs GHG Dream11 top picks.
Belayat Khan
Faisal Shahzad
Tonmoy Saha
Simranjeet Brar
Mohiuddin Al Al-Belal, Nurul Huda, Tonmoy Saha (C), Habib Al Amin, Belayat Khan, Mehran Amin, Rony Sardar, Muhammad Imrul-Abedin (WK), Sarwar Jahan, Shahrukh Ali, Jabed Kaisar.
Shahid Gondal, Irfan Yousefzai, Faisal Shahzad (C), Simranjeet Brar (WK), Amjad Jaleel, Muhammad Hasan, Muhammad Gawas, Javed Jan, Mohammed Azhar, Atti Rehman, Qais Yousufzai
Here is the BTC vs GHG Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:
GHG will start off as favourites to win this match.