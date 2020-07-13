BTC Vs SKK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Finnish Premier League T20 League Live

Bengal Tigers CC will face KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti at Gothenburg in their upcoming clash of Finnish Premier League T20 2020. Bengal Tigers CC are currently fifth in the league table. Bengal Tigers CC have managed to win only twice in a total of six matches played in the season (Losses 3, Draw 1), bagging a total of five points so far. As for KK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti, they are second spot in the league. KK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti have managed to win five out of the seven games played in the season (Draw 1, Loss 1). KK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti have banked a total of 11 points in the season.

The BTC vs SKK live match will commence on Monday, July 13 at 8:30 PM IST. Fans can play the BTC vs SKK Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the BTC vs SKK Dream11 prediction, BTC vs SKK Dream11 top picks and BTC vs SKK Dream11 team.

Also Read | CSK Pacer Lungi Ngidi Demands South Africa Takes 'Black Lives Matter' Seriously In Cricket

BTC vs SKK Dream11 team

Also Read | Nasser Hussain Lauded By Indian Fans For Moving Experience On Racism In UK; Watch Video

BTC vs SKK Dream11 top picks

Amid Raja-bangshi (Captain) Nurul Huda (Vice-captain) Belayat Khan Manoj Thavayogarajah Nirav Shah Raja Waqas

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly To Speak To Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri Over India's Dismal Overseas Results

BTC vs SKK Dream11 prediction: Squads for the BTC vs SKK Dream11 team

BTC vs SKK Dream11 team: Bengal Tigers CC (BTC)

Muhammad Imrul-Abedin, Tushar Sarker, Sowgat Kundu, Habib Al-Amin, Mazidul Islam, Mehran Amin, Osman Ibrahim, Sarwar Jahan, Naser Akhand, Abu Hanif Khan, Amid Raja-bangshi, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam, Jabed Kaisar, Mohammad Nurujjaman-ripon, Tonmoy Saha, Md Jabed Khan Sohag, Manan Arshed, Mohammad Rony, Rony Sardar, Shahrukh Ali, Muhammad Abul Hasnat

BTC vs SKK Dream11 team: KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti (SKK)

Areeb Abdul Quadir, Jordan Obrien, Qaiser Siddique, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Ponniah Vijendran, Jake Goodwin, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran, Atif Rasheed, Manoj Thavayogarajah, Nirav Shah, Raja Waqas, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Andrew Armitage, Asim Ghani, Henry Sewell, Gerard Brady

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Excited For Eng Vs WI Test Series, Fans Want Him To Return Soon Instead

BTC vs SKK Dream11 prediction: BTC vs SKK Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

Bengal Tigers CC : Muhammad Imrul-Abedin (WK), Mehran Amin, Habib Al-Amin, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Tonmoy Saha, Rony Sardar, Mazidul Islam, Sarwar Jahan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam

: Muhammad Imrul-Abedin (WK), Mehran Amin, Habib Al-Amin, Nurul Huda, Belayat Khan, Tonmoy Saha, Rony Sardar, Mazidul Islam, Sarwar Jahan, Mohiuddin Al-Belal, Shahed Alam KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti: Jordan Obrien (WK), Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Jake Goodwin, Atif Rasheed, Raja Waqas, Nirav Shah, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Qaiser Siddique, Kamalraj Chandrasekeran, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam

BTC vs SKK Dream11 prediction

Our BTC vs SKK Dream11 prediction is that KK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The BTC vs SKK Dream11 prediction, BTC vs SKK Dream11 top picks and BTC vs SKK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BTC vs SKK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook)